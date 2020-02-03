The Most Eye-Catching Looks At The 2020 BAFTAs, According To Our BellaNaija Style Editors

Awards season is basically a four month long fête of outstanding talent, amazing film, and keep-you-on-the-edge-of-your-seat television; but it’s also a chance to ogle a plethora of dazzling red carpet looks, and like the Golden Globes and the Grammys before them, the BAFTAs have a high standard to meet for show-stopping red carpet moments.

From the feminine and kitschy to classic Hollywood glamour, here’s what our favourite stars wore to the 73rd British Academy Film Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall yesterday night.

Rooney Mara in Givenchy

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Jodie Turner Smith in Gucci

Daisy Ridley in Oscar de La Renta

Naomie Harris in Michael Kors Collection

Ella Balinska in Giambattista Valli

Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture

Renee Zellwegger in Prada

Scarlett Johansson in Custom Atelier Versace

Zazie Beetz in Marina Moscone

John Boyega in Dolce & Gabbana

Naomi Ackie in Valentino