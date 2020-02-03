Connect with us

Style

The Most Eye-Catching Looks At The 2020 BAFTAs, According To Our BellaNaija Style Editors

Style

The 4 Most Standout Looks At the Moët & Chandon Film Gala 2020

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Bisola Aiyeola, Juliette Foxx, Julie Olanipekun, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bonang Matheba And More

Style

A Night with the Stars : Here’s Your First Look at What Your Fave Celebrities Wore On The Red Carpet

Living Style

5 Fun-Filled Days in Milan! Get Ready to Experience Milano Unica 2020 with Mary Edoro | #BNatMilanoUnica

Movies & TV Style

The Combination of Kim Oprah and Omashola for Taylor Live Magazine's February issue is Pure Magic 

Style

All the Must See Wedding Guest Looks From the #SomhaleWhiteWedding in Johannesburg

Style

The Moët "Night With The Stars" Is Almost Here - This Is How to Interpret the 'ICONIC' Dress Code

Style

Wanger Ayu Just Debuted a New Collection—and It's Stunning

BN TV Style

Mercy Ajisafe & Ladunni Lambo serve 5 Tips on How Achieve a Casual Slay | WATCH

Style

The Most Eye-Catching Looks At The 2020 BAFTAs, According To Our BellaNaija Style Editors

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Awards season is basically a four month long fête of outstanding talent, amazing film, and keep-you-on-the-edge-of-your-seat television; but it’s also a  chance to ogle a plethora of dazzling red carpet looks, and like the Golden Globes and the Grammys before them, the BAFTAs have a high standard to meet for show-stopping red carpet moments. 

From the feminine and kitschy to classic Hollywood glamour, here’s what our favourite stars wore to the 73rd British Academy Film Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall yesterday night.

Rooney Mara in Givenchy

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Jodie Turner Smith in Gucci

Daisy Ridley in Oscar de La Renta

Naomie Harris in Michael Kors Collection

Ella Balinska in Giambattista Valli

Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture

Renee Zellwegger in Prada

Scarlett Johansson in Custom Atelier Versace

zazaie beetz marina moscone

Zazie Beetz in Marina Moscone

John Boyega in Dolce & Gabbana

Naomi Ackie in Valentino

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Meet the Pink Panther

Joshua Oyenigbehin: How Effective Are Motivational Books & Speeches?

#BellaNaijaMCM Bright Jaja, through iCreate Africa, is Rebranding Technical Skills & Bridging the Skills Gap in the Continent

Jessica Ireju: You’ve Set Those 2020 Intentions… Now, Make It Count!

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Advertisement
css.php