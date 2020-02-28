Connect with us

It's More Wins & More Money for Diane as she turns 24

Published

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Diane Yashim is 24!

23 was a big win for the “Big Brother Naija” star, going on the reality TV show and becoming a renowned influencer after her exit.

And for 24, she wants even more wins! She wrote on her Instagram:

24!!!! Wow 😅. I have got a lot to be thankful for. God has been so good and merciful.
This time last year, I prayed that my 23 should be amazing and be a breakthrough year for me and God did it, God did came through for me 😊. •Today, I just want to say thank you to God Almighty and to y’all ♥️♥️♥️. Thank you for supporting and praying for me always.
Now 24!! More of God, less of me. More wins, more money🙏🏾 •Styled by the one and only @medlinboss ♥️ Thank you for making this possible, I truly do appreciate you.

Happy birthday to her!

