It looks like we’re getting a music video for Fireboy DML‘s hit “Vibration.”

The singer, whose songs have remained on every top 10 chart since the release of his debut album “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” back in November 2019, shared stills from a video on his Twitter, captioning them:

i can feel the vibration of your body moving

From what we can see, it looks like the video will be 🔥.

See the stills for yourself: