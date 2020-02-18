Connect with us

Events

MTN Pulse Campus Invasion at UNIBEN was Edgy & Fun on Every Level! Here's the Scoop

Events

The Big Birthday Bash treated Celebrities & Guests born in January to an Amazing Partayyy + February is Next in Line 🎉

Events Music

Here's What Went Down at "YouTube Music Excellence Brunch" in London + The Naija Stars That Repped

Events Movies & TV

Spotted: Daniel Kaluuya, Melina Matsoukas, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid at the Lagos Premiere of "Queen and Slim"

Events

All the Celebrities Spotted at the 69th NBA All-Star Game

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Everyone came looking like a BOSS for the Premiere of Inkblot's "Who's The Boss"

Events

Funke & JJC Bello, Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli will grace the EbonyLife Place’s #ValentineLoveFest & you shouldn’t be Left Out

Events

Events this Weekend - Valentine's Weekend Special

Events

Grow your Business with Technology, Register for Techpoint SME Clinic 2020 for FREE | February 29th

Events

Pertinence Group set to host Mayor of Brampton to an Interactive Session with 300 Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs | February 13th

Events

MTN Pulse Campus Invasion at UNIBEN was Edgy & Fun on Every Level! Here’s the Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

“Fashion has to reflect who you are, what you feel and where you’re going.”, popular American musician, Pharrell Williams, said.  Truer words could not have been spoken.

At the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion at the University of Benin, (UNIBEN) students showed off various style combos, even music stars, DJ Spinall and Turn Up King, Shody, dropped in their weighty contributions!

From the outfits and style essentials on display, here are 5 of the statements that made us do a double-take:

MTN Pulse Campus Invasion

  1. The Mask:

It sounds like the name of a very cool suspense-ridden novel, right?

Instead, popular hype artiste and self-acclaimed Turn Up King, Kunle “Shody” Oshodi-Glover, arrived at the venue of the Pulse Celebrity Visit at the Hall 2 car park, in no ordinary attire. He wore a studded black mask that added to the mystique of his entry! Who else wants to pair this with a top and jeans just to look rad?

  1. Braid Season:

Whenever isn’t it braids season, right?

However, with two weeks left until their exams, the female students seemed to prefer the protective style above others ‘edges-friendly’ styles. And it’s not hard to understand why. With little need for attention, braids (whether blond, black or multi-hued) are the go-to style when you need a few weeks off hair-maintenance.

  1. Yellow and black rocks:

Everyone knows that yellow is a stunning colour. Thousands of ‘aso-ebis’ in that colour have proven so.

But these stunner girls showed us that mixing the bright colour with black makes it even more fabulous!

  1. The Statement jacket:

Thousands of students nearly screamed their minds out on at UNIBEN, during the Pulse Celebrity Visit. While we admit that the screams were based largely on the mesmerizing sounds reverberating from the speakers, we believe that this leather ‘all pain, no gain’ jacket, worn by celebrity DJ, Spinall was also a factor.

The all-black look Spinall spotted, was brandished with well-placed splashes of colour such as his tell-tale cap, and the graffiti on his jacket and shirt.

Still, the talk was about that jacket!

The Pulse Campus Invasion is part of MTN Pulse’s activities tailor-made for young Nigerians to provide entertainment and an avenue for building talents and encouraging entrepreneurship.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

BN Prose: Tkum by Grace Ogor

Martha Martins: Dismantling the Culture of Shame

Emma Uchendu: 3 Tips To Help Small Business Owners Get Paid Faster

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Advertisement
css.php