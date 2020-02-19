33 Photos from the BRIT Awards That’ll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

One of biggest award nights in British music, the 2020 BRIT Award has rolled around once more.

The BRIT awards, now in their 40th year, took place at London’s O2 Arena on 18 February, hosted by Jake Whitehall.

This year, some of the best of Britain’s musical talent and some top international artists were spotted at the British Phonographic Industry’s annual popular music awards.

Burna Boy, Lizzo, Stormzy, Harry Styles, Maya Jama, Jorja Smith, Dave, Ellie Goulding and more were spotted at the event.

Tyler The Creator took home the Best International Solo Artist award, a category that Burna Boy was nominated in.

Photo Credit: Getty Images