33 Photos from the BRIT Awards That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

We've got more 'Deets' from the Launch of ‘IDÔLE by Lancôme’ + Spot your faves 😍

Burna Boy was an AFRICAN GIANT at the BRIT Awards 2020

MTN Pulse Campus Invasion at UNIBEN was Edgy & Fun on Every Level! Here's the Scoop

The Big Birthday Bash treated Celebrities & Guests born in January to an Amazing Partayyy + February is Next in Line 🎉

Here's What Went Down at "YouTube Music Excellence Brunch" in London + The Naija Stars That Repped

Spotted: Daniel Kaluuya, Melina Matsoukas, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid at the Lagos Premiere of "Queen and Slim"

All the Celebrities Spotted at the 69th NBA All-Star Game

Everyone came looking like a BOSS for the Premiere of Inkblot's "Who's The Boss"

Funke & JJC Bello, Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli will grace the EbonyLife Place’s #ValentineLoveFest & you shouldn’t be Left Out

One of biggest award nights in British music, the 2020 BRIT Award has rolled around once more.

The BRIT awards, now in their 40th year, took place at London’s O2 Arena on 18 February, hosted by Jake Whitehall.

This year, some of the best of Britain’s musical talent and some top international artists were spotted at the British Phonographic Industry’s annual popular music awards.

Burna Boy, Lizzo, Stormzy, Harry Styles, Maya Jama, Jorja Smith, Dave, Ellie Goulding and more were spotted at the event.

Tyler The Creator took home the Best International Solo Artist award, a category that Burna Boy was nominated in.

***

Red Carpet

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Burna Boy attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Stormzy attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dave attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) FKA Twigs attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jorja Smith attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Eilish attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maya Jama attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dizzee Rascal attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Clara Amfo attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) AJ Odudu attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Eva Apio attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Melanie C attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ellie Goulding attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Hailee Steinfeld attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Adwoa Aboah attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Grace Carter attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Michael Kiwanuka attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Winner’s Room

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyler, The Creator, winner of the International Male Solo Artist award, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Stormzy, winner of Male Solo Artist, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Eilish, winner of the Best International Female Solo Artist award, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

After Party

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Lizzo attends the Warner Music & CIROC BRIT Awards house party, in association with GQ, at The Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Eve attends the Warner Music & CIROC BRIT Awards house party, in association with GQ, at The Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Maya Jama attends the Warner Music & CIROC BRIT Awards house party, in association with GQ, at The Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Winnie Harlow attends the Warner Music & CIROC BRIT Awards house party, in association with GQ, at The Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Tinie Tempah and Dumi Oburota attend the Warner Music & CIROC BRIT Awards house party, in association with GQ, at The Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Stormzy and Burnaboy attend the Warner Music & CIROC BRIT Awards house party, in association with GQ, at The Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Naomi Campbell and guest attend the Warner Music & CIROC BRIT Awards house party, in association with GQ, at The Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Billy Porter and Clara Amfo attend the Universal Music BRIT Awards after-party 2020 hosted by Soho House & PATRÓN at The Ned on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Music & Soho House)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Ellie Goulding attends the Universal Music BRIT Awards after-party 2020 hosted by Soho House & PATRÓN at The Ned on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Music & Soho House)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Meghan Trainor attends the Universal Music BRIT Awards after-party 2020 hosted by Soho House & PATRÓN at The Ned on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Music & Soho House)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

