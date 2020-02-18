Connect with us

The Big Birthday Bash treated Celebrities & Guests born in January to an Amazing Partayyy + February is Next in Line 🎉

MTN Pulse Campus Invasion at UNIBEN was Edgy & Fun on Every Level! Here's the Scoop

Here's What Went Down at "YouTube Music Excellence Brunch" in London + The Naija Stars That Repped

Spotted: Daniel Kaluuya, Melina Matsoukas, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid at the Lagos Premiere of "Queen and Slim"

All the Celebrities Spotted at the 69th NBA All-Star Game

Everyone came looking like a BOSS for the Premiere of Inkblot's "Who's The Boss"

Funke & JJC Bello, Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli will grace the EbonyLife Place’s #ValentineLoveFest & you shouldn’t be Left Out

Events this Weekend - Valentine's Weekend Special

Grow your Business with Technology, Register for Techpoint SME Clinic 2020 for FREE | February 29th

Pertinence Group set to host Mayor of Brampton to an Interactive Session with 300 Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs | February 13th

Published

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On the 31st January 2020, The Big Birthday Bash organized the first of a 12-month series of exclusive parties, to celebrate the birthdays of people born in the month of January by creating an amazing celebratory experience designed by the event architects at No Surprises Events.

The event was held at The View Rooftop lounge at Twin waters, Lekki, Lagos. It was well attended by a mix of celebrities, celebrants, friends and family who were all assembled to blow out candles and of course the partayyy!

As said by the CEO/Production Designer of No Surprises Events, Funmi Victor-Okigbo about the inspiration behind The Big Birthday Bash said “Birthdays are special occasions that should be celebrated with family and friends, #TBBB is extraordinary because it provides an opportunity for celebrants to host their birthday parties in a shared fun and celebratory environment with celebrities that also share the same birth month. Good food, drinks, games, birthday rituals and so on. All these culminate in an unforgettable experience for the celebrants and their guests at #TBBB!”.

It was a highly electric atmosphere with lots of good music to vibe to the courtesy of DJ Crowd Kontroller also born in January, who thrilled guests with anthem after anthem. Tastemakers and influencers in attendance include Denrele Edun, DJ Sose, Bisola Aiyeola, Zainab Balogun, Bolanle Olukanni, leaving the celebrants ecstatic with the opportunity to bond with their favourite media personalities while having the time of their lives.

The January edition of the Big Birthday Bash was definitely astonishing, one that would linger in the memories of those in attendance for a very long time.

February Babies, it’s your turn to turn up on the 28th!

The Big Birthday Bash is a monthly event that occurs on the last Friday of every month, celebrating with and creating an intriguing experience for all those born in that month.

Visit the website now to register!

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

