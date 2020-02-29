Connect with us

Promotions

Samuel Eto’o arrives Nigeria to launch Castle Africa 5s by Trophy Larger

Promotions

Introducing Lord’s Dry Gin’s First-Ever Ambassador, Tobi Bakre 🥂

Promotions

The Leadership Project & Zenera Consulting to host the Maiden Edition of the West African Business Leaders’ Summit | March 4th

Promotions

Zippy Logistics made the 2020 Lagos Polo Tournament Memorable with an All-Expense paid Trip to Seychelles

Promotions

Helen Oritsejafor is bringing her Global Book Tour to Lagos & this is based on Popular Demand | March 7

Promotions

Register for an Insightful Session with GTBank CEO, Segun Agbaje at SMW2020 | February 27

Promotions

La Casera excites Consumers in Kano as Winners emerge in the "La Casera Refresh & Connect" Promo

Promotions

Asharami Synergy's New Range of Engine Oil is Undoubtedly the Consumer’s Choice

Promotions

Access Bank’s W-Initiative launches its New Loan Scheme to create Awareness & empower Women-Owned Businesses

Events Promotions

Lluvia Health marks Valentine's Day with a Playdate for Children Living with Chronic Medical Conditions

Promotions

Samuel Eto’o arrives Nigeria to launch Castle Africa 5s by Trophy Larger

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

It was a night of fun as Trophy Lager, from the stables of International Breweries, a proud member of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer,  organised a dinner in honour of African football legend, Samuel Eto’o Fils, who is in Nigeria to launch the Castle Africa 5s.

Castle Africa 5s is the continental leg of the Trophy 5-A-Side developmental football tournament, the continent’s biggest amateur 5-A-Side football competition involving grassroot teams from several African countries in which ABInBev operates. Last year, the Nigerian Trophy Five-A-Side team won the Castle Africa 5s competition, hence the decision to launch this year’s tournament in Nigeria.

Trophy’s Marketing Manager, Bamise Oyegbami, at the dinner highlighted some of Eto’s career moments and celebrated his achievements, noting that they are worth dreaming about by any upcoming player.

Eto was in the company of Ex Super Eagles’ captain and Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joseph Yobo who is also a Trophy 5-A-Side Brand Ambassador. Other Trophy 5-A-Side ambassadors present were Folarin (Falz) Falana and Femi Adebayo.

President General of the Nigeria Supporters Club, Rafiu Ladipo commended Trophy on supporting developmental football with the Trophy 5-A-Side tournament, as he said more talented footballers will be discovered through the tournament.

President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Tony Ubani, commended Eto’s goal poaching prowess and his heart of gold. He urged him to continue with his philanthropic acts, asserting that touching people’s lives will always elevate him.

Members of the Supporters club, with some super fans and sports editors were also in attendance at the dinner.

The Castle Africa 5s Football tournament is aimed at promoting grassroot football development in Africa.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dear Nigerians These Public Policies Affect You… Don’t Stay Silent!

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: As You Journey Through Adultin’…

Joshua Oyenigbehin: Hey Introverts, Here Are Some Ways to Boost Your Leadership Skills

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php