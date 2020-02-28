The Leadership Project & Zenera Consulting to host the Maiden Edition of the West African Business Leaders’ Summit | March 4th

The international conglomerate of project managers and think tanks, The Leadership Project (TLP), partners with foremost PR and advertising firm, Zenera Consulting, to host the maiden edition of the West African Business Leaders’ Summit (WABLS); an event pivoted on profitability, leadership, and innovation in the business space.

The summit is scheduled to hold on

Date: Wednesday, March 4th

Venue: Civic Centre, Lagos

This will entail a subsidised ticket rate of ₦50,000. Registration can be done on www.tlp.org.ng.

Speakers at the summit includes Mitch Barns, a 3-time World Economic Forum speaker/panellist, notable for his expertise in deploying data and analytics to identify market and consumer trends. Barns is the founder, Second Half Advisors and former CEO, Nielsen Holdings. Also speaking at the event is Toyin Sanni, the Group CEO, Emerging Africa Capital Group. Sanni is a multiple award-winning business leader and published author who leads groups that provide advisory and capital raising solutions for infrastructure and development across Africa to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Other speakers who will be sharing notable insights through videocast at the summit include; Carla Harris, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, and a highly accomplished banking expert with multi-industry experience across the corporate sector; as well as Horst Schulze, co-founder of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and a top player in the international hospitality and property industries.

Barns, who is the Lead Speaker of the summit, highlighted the benefits of the summit and the pertinence of data and analytics to attendees, stating that: “At the summit, we will be covering key leadership principles, innovation possibilities and leveraging data which has the potential to impact businesses, individuals and the Nigerian economy at large. From a leadership perspective, data and analytics often elevate our decisions and outcomes beyond what we are capable of doing based only on our personal experience or by following conventional wisdom.”

Godman Akinlabi, Convener of TLP, clarified that the non-profit organisation was founded with a view to strengthening the quality of leaders across Africa. He maintained that “The platform is organised to fill the leadership gap in business while empowering Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and mid-level executives of corporate organisations in Africa. At TLP, we are focused on raising leaders who are not only interested in running successful businesses, but are also endowed with a sincere desire to leverage their innovative skills in improving their various sectors for all stakeholders, while positively impacting their communities, the nation, and the entire subregion,” he added.

According to Francis Olubambi, Regional Coordinator, West and Central Africa for Global Leadership Network (GLN) and an event partner, the WBLS aims to energise, envision, and furnish entrepreneurs with the requisite skillset and information needed to attract investment and maximise profit.

“The African continent has witnessed the failure of many start-ups due to the challenges that plague developing countries. This Summit seeks to reverse this trend by enabling business owners, managers, entrepreneurs with the skills necessary for the future of work such as the competence to understand and interpret data to maximise profit,” Olubambi said about the upcoming business summit.

Furthermore, Meka Olowola, Managing Partner of Zenera Consulting and project partner, restated that the decision to enter such a strategic partnership emanated from the alignment of values between TLP and Zenera. Olowola asserted: “We are focused on raising leaders with a sincere desire to leverage their innovative skills in improving their various sectors for all stakeholders, while positively impacting their communities, the nation, and the entire sub region.”

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content