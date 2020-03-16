Events
The #AMVCA After-Party was a Lituation & we’ve Got the Exclusive Deets
After the awards ceremony for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) 2020, our faves spent the rest of the night at the after-party, where they let loose and danced, celebrating the night.
The after-party was hosted by Denola Grey, while OAP Do2dtun the official MC for the night.
See all the exclusive photos:
ANOTHER DANGEROUS GAS PLANT ILLEGALLY INSTALLED AT IBRAHIM ATERE WAY JAKANDE IGBARA LEKKI
March 16, 2020 at 12:57 pm
Dear Lagos State Government and Well Meaning Nigerians. A dangerous Gas Plant with two GIGANTIC Tanks are currently illegaly installed on the above mentioned street. Beside the gas plant is the kitchen of street cleaners. the gas was installed on the bare street in the open. Please tell SANWOLU and governemnt to check this DANGEROUS GAS PLANT BESIDE A KITCHEN, and a Public Primary School at JAKANDE.