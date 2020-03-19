Bolt hosts a Special International Women’s Day Event to Appreciate its Female Riders

March is International Women’s Month and for the International ride-hailing app, Bolt Nigeria, March is a celebration of women.

Bolt, the leading on demand transportation platform in Europe and Africa held its annual Women with Drive event, an event set aside to show appreciation to the female drivers on the platform. The event was a unique opportunity for women drivers to share their stories and experiences standing tall in a male-dominated industry.

The event which was held in Victoria Island had numerous female drivers in attendance in addition to top female executives and the Bolt team.

Speaking at the event, Helen Sylvans who has been driving on the Bolt platform for over a year had this to say “I got into this business because I wanted an opportunity to be my own boss while having time for my family. I hold two masters degrees so I am proof that even the most educated of us can drive. So far, it has been a great experience as I have been generating income to fend for my family through Bolt for years now”.

Commenting on the need for more diversity on the platform, Operations Manager for Bolt in Lagos, Onyinyechi Madubuko had this to say “At Bolt, we believe that by giving women a space to share their stories, dreams and aspirations we create empowerment for these women. By creating this space, we can inspire and leave a positive impact on women, both young and old, to go after their aspirations.

“Currently, women make up around five percent of our driver base but this 5 percent have proven that they can earn just as much as their male colleagues. One thing we pride ourselves on is having a platform where earnings received by drivers are purely reflective of their activity on the platform. Gender is not a factor. We applaud our women drivers and consider them our heroes. We call on more women to join the Bolt platform and begin to drive and earn”

This event is one in a long list of driver incentives put together by Bolt and continues the company’s history of rewarding driver loyalty.

