BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Trace Live with Phyno

The first edition of Trace Live for 2020 is happening this week with Phyno at the Come prepared to have the best experience yet.

A Stage Play: Things Fall Apart

A stage play performance of THINGS FALL APART as directed by Agozie Ugwu is happening this weekend and you’re invited.

The play adaptation of Things Fall Apart features A-list actors like Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwo (Mama G), Chiwetalu Agu, Obi Okoli, Ndidi Obi (Nneka the pretty serpent), Ndubuisi Nnanna and other.

Date: Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Time: 3 PM & 6 PM.

Venue: Export house, Maitama (besides NCC), Abuja.

RSVP: Nairabox

Alhaji

It’s a stage play about a sexually active and polygamous Alhaji, suddenly finds that he cannot perform. He cannot tell anyone for fear of losing face not even his wives. In a desperate bid to find a solution, he is caught in a web of intrigue that threatens his home.

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Time: 3 PM | 6 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: nairabox