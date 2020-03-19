Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
It's the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here's your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.
Trace Live with Phyno
The first edition of Trace Live for 2020 is happening this week with Phyno at the Come prepared to have the best experience yet.
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: Nairabox
Sip & Paint
Hey BellaNaijarians! Come Sip & Paint at The Metaphor! It combines the fun and relaxation of a party with the challenge of a class, guided by an art instructor. Every guest works at individual easels to create a masterpiece suitable for framing, for a fee of 8,000 Naira which includes bottomless wine.
Date: Thursday, March 19 – Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.
RSVP: 08187122351
It’s time for Spice Friday. Come party with Sensei, DJ Dotwine & DJ Evans on Deck.
Time: 10 PM.
Venue: Spice Route, 36, Adeola Odeku Victoria Island.
Spoken Word Lagos is an exhibition of some of Lagos’ finest creative. A mini-festival of poetry, music and your thoughts; SWL is an experience for the neutrals and a platform of expression for poets, artists and speakers across the city of Lagos. This gathering is brought to you by Mbari Uno and The Griot Company in celebration of our uniqueness of art and ideas. It is a promotion of the African narrative through the voices of her people. Come celebrate World Poetry Day!
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: 10C, Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja G.R.A. Lagos.
Vivian Fowler Entrance Examination
Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls is one of the leading Girls’ Schools in Nigeria and admission for the academic session 2020/2021 (JSS 1 – SS 2) is ongoing. The next entrance examination is scheduled for:
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2020
Time: 10 AM
Venue: School Hall
RSVP: email OR 08182120532/0806 155 0543.
Trauma & Adulting
Come and Chop Lagos is inviting you to an event titled “Trauma & Adulting”, as they attempt to make sense of adulting, against the backdrop of trauma. Lots of sharing over delicious food.
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2020
Time: 12 PM
Venue: The Space, 1625B Saka Jojo Street, Off Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: Eventbrite
A Stage Play: Things Fall Apart
A stage play performance of THINGS FALL APART as directed by Agozie Ugwu is happening this weekend and you’re invited.
The play adaptation of Things Fall Apart features A-list actors like Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwo (Mama G), Chiwetalu Agu, Obi Okoli, Ndidi Obi (Nneka the pretty serpent), Ndubuisi Nnanna and other.
Date: Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Time: 3 PM & 6 PM.
Venue: Export house, Maitama (besides NCC), Abuja.
RSVP: Nairabox
Videography/Filmmaking MasterClass
Video is everywhere — and that means more jobs for skilled video editors. Now more than ever, there are big opportunities available for talented video editors with professional skills. Join Progital Videography/Filmmaking MasterClass for a fee of N20k (Discount available for group registration).
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Plot 20, MKO Abiola Crescent, Off Toyin Street, Ikeja
RSVP: progital.com.ng or call +234 815 447 2877
Mother’s Day Buffet
Fun awaits you at Bogobiri House this Sunday, there will be a mouth-watering buffet, live music performances, a delicious selection of continental and Nigerian dishes to choose from, while you enjoy live musicians perform. Adults – 8,500 naira per head and Children (2-12) – 5,000 naira per head.
Date: Sunday, March 22, 2020
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: Eventbrite
Iju Movie Premiere
To mark the International Women’s Day 2020, Zayne Culture will be beaming the spotlight on a condition that according to statistics plague 1 in every 3 women and over 80% of the Black women race.
IJÙ (The Movie) highlights the need for a global, universal change where all stakeholders (healthcare professionals, women and their families) are better informed about fibroids so they are empowered to take action and employ conscious choices to improve the health and wellbeing of the many women affected by this condition.
Date: Sunday, March 22, 2020
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: SUNFIT HOTEL, Rabiu Babatunde Tinubu Road, Amuwo – Odofin, Festac.
RSVP: Eventbrite
Alhaji
It’s a stage play about a sexually active and polygamous Alhaji, suddenly finds that he cannot perform. He cannot tell anyone for fear of losing face not even his wives. In a desperate bid to find a solution, he is caught in a web of intrigue that threatens his home.
Date: Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Time: 3 PM | 6 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: nairabox