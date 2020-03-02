Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Femi Taiwo, the Executive Director of LEAP Africa, a youth-focused leadership development nonprofit organisation with a mission to inspire, empower and equip a new cadre of leaders with skills and tools for personal, organisation and community transformation.

Before LEAP Africa, Femi was the founding Executive Director of Eagles HOPE Foundation, a non-profit initiated under the Covenant University Alumni Association. Femi led the organisation in creating and executing youth programmes that reached over 12,000 youth in major cities in Nigeria.

Femi started his career as nonprofit leader as a Programs Manager at HillCity Foundation, a capacity building and personal development organisation, where he developed and facilitated several personal mastery and employability trainings for over 100 undergraduate student’s pan-Nigeria.

Femi also worked in GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, and spent a year at a market research consultancy in the United Kingdom.

Femi holds a B.Sc in Computer Science from Covenant University and an MSc in Innovation Management & Entrepreneurship from Manchester Business School, where he focused his research on Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Femi joined LEAP Africa in November 2016, as a Programme Manager (YouthLEAP) and then moved up to Director of Programmes, before taking up his new role as Executive Director in May 2018

We celebrate and applaud Femi, who has been leading LEAP Africa’s efforts in youth development, economic development, reducing inequality, civic participation, and liaison with policy actors and practitioners.