Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Living

Now that Your Finances Are Booming, Here's How to Keep that $$$ Energy!

Career Features

Ada Njemanze: Common PR Mistakes Small Businesses Make

Career Features

Joshua Oyenigbehin: Hey Introverts, Here Are Some Ways to Boost Your Leadership Skills

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Career Features Inspired Living

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Music Scoop

Patoranking is Giving Scholarships to “exceptional leaders & change-makers” from Africa 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Career Features Inspired

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don't Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can't Identify Your Passion

Career Features Inspired

These 5 Nigerian Women Are Crushing It in the Tech Space

Career

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Femi Taiwo, the Executive Director of LEAP Africa, a youth-focused leadership development nonprofit organisation with a mission to inspire, empower and equip a new cadre of leaders with skills and tools for personal, organisation and community transformation.

Before LEAP Africa, Femi was the founding Executive Director of Eagles HOPE Foundation, a non-profit initiated under the Covenant University Alumni Association. Femi led the organisation in creating and executing youth programmes that reached over 12,000 youth in major cities in Nigeria.

Femi started his career as nonprofit leader as a Programs Manager at HillCity Foundation, a capacity building and personal development organisation, where he developed and facilitated several personal mastery and employability trainings for over 100 undergraduate student’s pan-Nigeria.

Femi also worked in GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, and spent a year at a market research consultancy in the United Kingdom.

Femi holds a B.Sc in Computer Science from Covenant University and an MSc in Innovation Management & Entrepreneurship from Manchester Business School, where he focused his research on Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Femi joined LEAP Africa in November 2016, as a Programme Manager (YouthLEAP) and then moved up to Director of Programmes, before taking up his new role as Executive Director in May 2018

We celebrate and applaud Femi, who has been leading LEAP Africa’s efforts in youth development, economic development, reducing inequality, civic participation, and liaison with policy actors and practitioners.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Victoria

    March 2, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Nice articl!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Bolutife Sanwo: “I Know How You Feel”… Things Not To Say to Someone Who is Grieving

Amina Alabi: The Vagina Doesn’t Come with a Pre-installed Cooking App

Olawunmi Adegoke: The Mind – Life’s Power Toolkit

Advertisement
css.php