Shoe Lovers! Lialiandu is now in Lagos specially for the Plus-size Feet Woman

GA4 emerges Winner of the Argungun Festival Motor Rally

DiamondXtra Season 12 is Back and Access Bank is taking it a Notch Higher

Fireboy DML & Hype Man Jerry created a Thrilling “Monarch Night” with Glenfiddich

First Bank of Nigeria is all about Women's Financial Inclusion this #IWD2020

The #AMVCA After-Party was a Lituation & we've Got the Exclusive Deets

10 Moments from the #AMVCA7 After-Party that Proves it was Ultimate Fun

Living in Bondage was the BIGGEST Winner at #AMVCA7 | See the Full List

#AMVCA7 was LIT! Check Out its Most Memorable Moments

#AMVCA7: These Celebrities Did Not Let the Coronavirus Stop their Slay

BellaNaija.com

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Exciting news for everyone who’s been looking for a reliable shoe brand that offers beauty, style, and comfort as Lialiandu debuts in Lagos. This is most exciting because the shoe brand caters to women with big feet with a range of designs and colors. We are just as excited about this as much as we know you will be too. 

Founded by Aliandu Priscillia, ”Lia” as she’s popularly called delivered pieces that are Stylish, daring but most importantly comfortable for the Plus size feet women ranging Size 40- 45. Lia is a stylish shoe lover who for some time had been limited by the choices, range, and availability of styles for the big feet lady. She was driven to start the Lialiandu Shoe line to close this gap and give women like herself an opportunity to be unapologetically stylish with a variety of colours, styles, and no size limitations.

Interestingly, the shoe line, for now, will produce shoes for big feet ladies only. These shoes come with many praises which include its Quality, Great Finishing, Style and especially Comfort, Priscillia wants women to wear their heels in comfort for as long as they desire. 

It was an amazing evening in Lagos as shoe lovers, friends and family trouped to the exclusive launch of Lialiandu; follow on Instagram @Lialiandu_brand and check out some photos below;

Some of Lialiandu SS20 collection for women with plus size feet

Founder, Lialiandu shoe line, Priscillia Lialiandu during a media interview

The founder, Lialiandu, with a guest

Some Guests in Lialiandu Pairs during the Launch

