Are You Ready for the Hype Battle of the Year? Martell X AMVCA presents Jimi vs Dotun🔥

With the 7th edition of Nigeria’s prestigious award- Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards a few days away, expectations are skyrocketing as Martell’s presence suggests that this year’s exclusive AMVCA Afterparty will be another night to remember.

To set the tone for exciting moments, Cognac giant- Martell presents the first-ever battle of hype with Energy gad- Dotun & Jimmie The Entertainer. Going by what the industry has witnessed thus far, these two personalities have successfully carved a niche in the world of hype and will go head to head as they thrill guests and attendees with enthralling performances.

This year, Martell is pulling all the stops to deliver world-class entertainment experience, creating magnificent setups, and a remarkable line up of the industry’s finest talents. The exclusive party will feature the best of both worlds from notable Disc Jockeys; DJ Big N and DJ Obi and so much more.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Martell is affirming its leading position in fostering social connections and its unwavering presence in monumental celebrations.

Date: Saturday, March 14th, 2020

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos

