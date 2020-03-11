Connect with us

Events

Union Bank celebrates Women at International Women’s Day 2020

Events

Are You Ready for the Hype Battle of the Year? Martell X AMVCA presents Jimi vs Dotun🔥

Events

Hypo in collaboration with FAAN donates 100 cartons of its products to Fight against Coronavirus

Events

Inikpi set to take Lagos with a Stage Play promoting Heroism & Patriotism

Events

MI Abaga, Mr. Real gave Fans a Swell Time at 9mobile 4G LTE Fun Fair

Events

Flour Mills shares a Valid Message for International Women's Day: Gender Balance is not a Women’s Issue, but an Economic Issue

Events

All The Royals & Celebrities Spotted at the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service

Events

#InternationalWomensDay: Simba TVS Empowers and Trains Women Keke Riders

Events

Join The Baton Initiative Africa for an Intimate Conversation on “Parenting in a Noisy World” | March 15th

Events

Record-Breaking! Grange School Lagos becomes Overall Champion at World School Games in Dubai

Events

Union Bank celebrates Women at International Women’s Day 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Union Bank recently hosted a cross-section of its customers, partners, and well-wishers to an exciting event at its Stallion Plaza Head Office in Lagos to mark International Women’s Day (IWD). 

The event was an opportunity for the Bank to reaffirm its commitment to the push for gender balance in line with the 2020 global IWD theme Each for Equal

A focal part of the program line up was the one-woman show Naked by the award-winning actor, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju. Naked explores the highs, lows, achievements and failures which a young woman experiences as she navigates through life, love, career and finding her path. 

Another major highlight was the launch of the Alpher Mentorship Programme by the Bank. 

The annual IWD celebrations at Union Bank also coincide with the anniversary of its Women Empowerment Hub (Wehub) – the Bank’s initiative established in 2016 as a platform to motivate, connect and provide support to its women.

Union Bank remains committed to women empowerment. Last year, the Bank established an innovation hub for women from low-income communities in partnership with MamaMoni Empowerment Foundation. The first set of 60 women recently graduated from the scheme, empowered with life skills to establish and run their own businesses. 

The Bank also recently launched Alpher, its unique proposition established to enable success for Nigerian women through tailored financial services, advisory services, and capacity building opportunities.


—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

Let’s Talk About Not-For-Profit Organizations in Nigeria

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Reuben Abati: Amala and the Coronavirus Patient

Rita Chidinma: Dealing with Mom Guilt

Advertisement
css.php