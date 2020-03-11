Connect with us

Haven Homes expresses commitment to the Development of Creative Art in Nigeria, supports Dususu Foundation

Peju Ibekwe's CHATROOM debuts in Style to honour #IWD2020

Are You Ready for the Hype Battle of the Year? Martell X AMVCA presents Jimi vs Dotun🔥

Union Bank celebrates Women at International Women’s Day 2020

Hypo in collaboration with FAAN donates 100 cartons of its products to Fight against Coronavirus

Inikpi set to take Lagos with a Stage Play promoting Heroism & Patriotism

MI Abaga, Mr. Real gave Fans a Swell Time at 9mobile 4G LTE Fun Fair

Flour Mills shares a Valid Message for International Women's Day: Gender Balance is not a Women’s Issue, but an Economic Issue

All The Royals & Celebrities Spotted at the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service

#InternationalWomensDay: Simba TVS Empowers and Trains Women Keke Riders

Leading Real Estate and affordable luxury homes company, Haven Homes has thrown its weight behind Dususu Foundation on the Creative Art development in Nigeria.  

This feat was stated at a recent visit to the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu by officials of the company, led by the General Manager, Ufuoma Ilesanmi and founder Dususu foundation, Zuriel Oduwole and her father to seek his support on an upcoming project to source for creative arts materials for film production to be part of the educational curriculum.

 Speaking at the visit, General Manager, Haven Homes, Ufuoma Ilesanmi, said that, the company is proud to be a big supporter of Zuriel Elise Oduwole, an advocate for the education of the girl child in Africa, one of the youngest filmmakers with up to seven productions in her name and also the youngest person to be profiled by The Forbes Magazine at the age of 10 years old. Zuriel has also had the privilege to meet and interview thirty-one sitting presidents on her journey so far.

“This young advocate/film producer has been such an inspiration and a fresh sensation in a world where young people are carried away by frivolities, hence the reason why we at Haven Homes are proud to be one of the many supporters of her ideas” Ilesanmi explained. 

In response, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu appreciated the DUSUSU Foundation and its supporters for the courtesy visit and reiterated his administration’s commitment to put education at the fore front of the Lagos State Government’s policies.
