MaXhosa Marks 10th Year With A Must-See Fashion Show

BellaNaija Style

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Credit: Twitter @MaXhosaAfrica

South African Knitwear Designer, Laduma Ngxokolo marked 10 years in the fashion industry last week with an incredible Autumn/Winter 2020 show at the AFI SA fashion week.

From a thesis at University to becoming a global brand, MaXhosa Africa has grown through consistency and hard work. It is hard not to point out the brand’s signature patterned knitwear design at first sight.

Following major international awards and collaborations, including a homeware collection with IKEA, the brand will soon open the doors of its second flagship store in one of the biggest malls in South Africa.

This season, the brand reimagines its classic patterns into matching sets, dresses, scarves and much more. The designer references their own archives as the source of inspiration.

Watch the full show below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXHOSA AFRICA™ (@maxhosa) on

