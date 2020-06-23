Connect with us

Tiffany M. Battle Is the Poster Child for Styling Black-Owned Brands  In An Unbelievably Chic Way 

See Every Piece From Rekana's 'Animalistic' Collection

The BN Style Recap: Missed Out On All The Fun Fashion & Beauty Stories This Week? Catch Up Now

We'll Totally Rock These Outfits Designed By Esther Agunbiade

BN Bridal : Victoria by TUBO 2020 Bridal Collection

Struggling With Quarantine Weight? Lydia Dinga Has A Few Ideas For You

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Tacha, Dodos Uvieghara, Lisa Folawiyo And More

We Are Loving This Rich Mnisi Look On SA Style Star Maps Maponyane

Top Model Millen Magese’s Off Duty Look Is All the WFH Style You Need At The Moment

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Very few style stars are able to capture our imaginations quite like Tiffany M. Battle: she’s basically a fashion chameleon who manages to make every print-clashing statement look seem effortlessly chic and super interesting (seriously — how does she do it?). Though Tiffany wears a plethora of brands, we love that she has so many black-owned and African brands on her fashion radar, her stylish spin on current trends coupled with an always exciting mix of high,  low , mainstream and independent always leaves us wanting more. Her secret sauce? An ability to mix and match as well a genuine love for black brands. In honour of the It girl’s list of The Werk Place! approved list of black owned brands – we’ve put together this cheat sheet of our favourite looks by the style star.  If you’re keen to steal her style for yourself, read on to see what brands she’s worn and how she’s styling them from Andrea Iyamah and Bridget Awosika to MaXhosa and Fe Noel.

Check out all her looks below:

Tiffany in Agnes and Lola

Tiffany in Agnes and Lola

Tiffany in GrassFields

Tiffany in MaXhosa 

Tiffany in FlameKeepers Hat Club 

Tiffany in Sammy B Designs NY  

Tiffany in Agnes and Lola & Nroda Eyewear

Tiffany in Grassfields 

Tiffany in Adele Dejak and Fe Noel (pictured with Gia Lo)

Tiffany in Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung (pictured with Kelly Augustine B)

Tiffany in Autumn Adeigbo  (pictured with Coco & Breezy)

Tiffany in Andrea Iyamah 

Tiffany in Bridget Awosika  

Tiffany in Fe Noel  

Tiffany in Diarra Blu

