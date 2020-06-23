Style
Tiffany M. Battle Is the Poster Child for Styling Black-Owned Brands In An Unbelievably Chic Way
Very few style stars are able to capture our imaginations quite like Tiffany M. Battle: she’s basically a fashion chameleon who manages to make every print-clashing statement look seem effortlessly chic and super interesting (seriously — how does she do it?). Though Tiffany wears a plethora of brands, we love that she has so many black-owned and African brands on her fashion radar, her stylish spin on current trends coupled with an always exciting mix of high, low , mainstream and independent always leaves us wanting more. Her secret sauce? An ability to mix and match as well a genuine love for black brands. In honour of the It girl’s list of The Werk Place! approved list of black owned brands – we’ve put together this cheat sheet of our favourite looks by the style star. If you’re keen to steal her style for yourself, read on to see what brands she’s worn and how she’s styling them from Andrea Iyamah and Bridget Awosika to MaXhosa and Fe Noel.
Check out all her looks below:
Tiffany in Agnes and Lola
Tiffany in Agnes and Lola
Tiffany in GrassFields
Tiffany in MaXhosa
Tiffany in FlameKeepers Hat Club
Tiffany in Sammy B Designs NY
Tiffany in Agnes and Lola & Nroda Eyewear
Tiffany in Grassfields
Tiffany in Adele Dejak and Fe Noel (pictured with Gia Lo)
Tiffany in Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung (pictured with Kelly Augustine B)
Tiffany in Autumn Adeigbo (pictured with Coco & Breezy)
Tiffany in Andrea Iyamah
Tiffany in Bridget Awosika
Tiffany in Fe Noel
Tiffany in Diarra Blu