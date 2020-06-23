Tiffany M. Battle Is the Poster Child for Styling Black-Owned Brands  In An Unbelievably Chic Way 

Very few style stars are able to capture our imaginations quite like Tiffany M. Battle: she’s basically a fashion chameleon who manages to make every print-clashing statement look seem effortlessly chic and super interesting (seriously — how does she do it?). Though Tiffany wears a plethora of brands, we love that she has so many black-owned and African brands on her fashion radar, her stylish spin on current trends coupled with an always exciting mix of high, low , mainstream and independent always leaves us wanting more. Her secret sauce? An ability to mix and match as well a genuine love for black brands. In honour of the It girl’s list of The Werk Place! approved list of black owned brands – we’ve put together this cheat sheet of our favourite looks by the style star. If you’re keen to steal her style for yourself, read on to see what brands she’s worn and how she’s styling them from Andrea Iyamah and Bridget Awosika to MaXhosa and Fe Noel.

Check out all her looks below:

Tiffany in Agnes and Lola

Tiffany in Agnes and Lola

Tiffany in GrassFields

Tiffany in MaXhosa

Tiffany in FlameKeepers Hat Club

Tiffany in Sammy B Designs NY

Tiffany in Agnes and Lola & Nroda Eyewear

Tiffany in Grassfields

Tiffany in Adele Dejak and Fe Noel (pictured with Gia Lo)

Tiffany in Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung (pictured with Kelly Augustine B)

Tiffany in Autumn Adeigbo (pictured with Coco & Breezy)

Tiffany in Andrea Iyamah

Tiffany in Bridget Awosika

Tiffany in Fe Noel

Tiffany in Diarra Blu

