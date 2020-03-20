Style
BN Pick Your Fave| Derin Fabikun and Bisola Aiyeola In A Geometric Print Dress From Zephans&Co
On this edition of BN Pick Your Fave, award-winning actress, Bisola Aiyeola and renown fashion designer, Derin Fabikun are spotted in the same print dress from cult Nigerian ready to wear brand Zephans & Co.
Derin styled her Zephans & Co asymmetric hem geometric print dress with a black top handle bag and bold blonde tresses, while Bisola kept it quite simple with dark wavy hair, neutral makeup, and black mules.
View this post on Instagram
We think they both looked amazing and this dress is a definite must have! What do you think?
View this post on Instagram