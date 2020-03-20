BN Pick Your Fave| Derin Fabikun and Bisola Aiyeola In A Geometric Print Dress From Zephans&Co

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

32 mins ago

 on

On this edition of BN Pick Your Fave, award-winning actress, Bisola Aiyeola and  renown fashion designer, Derin Fabikun are spotted in the same print dress from cult Nigerian ready to wear brand Zephans & Co. 

Derin styled her Zephans & Co asymmetric hem geometric print dress with a black top handle bag and bold blonde tresses, while Bisola kept it quite simple with dark wavy hair, neutral makeup, and black mules.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola) on

We think they both looked amazing and this dress is a definite must have! What do you think?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derin Fabikun (@aderinsola.f) on

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

