Tobi Bakre’s Birthday Message to his Dad is Everything & More

Big Brother Naija’s Tobi Bakre has penned one of the sweetest messages for his dad as he turns a year older today.

Taking to Instagram, he revealed his dad has always been his role model and praised him for being an achiever despite starting his life as a village beans hawker. Read his birthday tribute below:

Happy Birthday Maxi Me! I know everyone says they have the best dad but hey, me I have the best best dad. Babake, Mayor of Abuja, Oluomo 1 of Ago Iwoye!!! .🙌 I respect and admire him so much. Everything my siblings and I are today are as a result of things we picked from our parents. We haven’t even mastered it all but we can see it all working in our favor. This man right here is a father, role model, mentor and more to a whole lot of people. Touched many lives and lives his whole life for the people. Level of discipline, integrity, and how religious a person can be is still unmatched.. Love you too much daddy. As always we continue this journey of ours to keep you proud and happy. From a village beans hawker to where you are now!!! I mean what are the odds. Babake you too try. The boys are forever loyal to your ministry.

Photo Credit: @tobibakre