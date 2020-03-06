Connect with us

Toni Tones & her Adorable Mum doing the #FlipTheSwitch Challenge will Make You Smile

Tobi Bakre's Birthday Message to his Dad is Everything & More

Just Because it's Tuesday, Juliet Ibrahim & her Sisters are Worth Your Smile 😍

Yomi Casual & Grace Makun take Baby Kendrick to Church in Style

North West Made her Rap Debut at Kanye's Fashion Show & We Love it!

Britney Spears’ Birthday Message to Boyfriend Sam is Beautiful

Adorable is One Way to Describe Cassie & her Family  ❤️

Pastor Folu Adeboye's Birthday Note to her Husband is so Endearing ❤️

Laura Ikeji is Introducing Us to Baby Laurel!

Hailey Baldwin has a Super Cute Note for Justin Bieber on his 26th Birthday ❤️

A popular song by Drake has sparked a hilarious social media challenge that has led to a wave of extremely amusing clips that are set to a specific verse.

Nollywood actress, Toni Tones and her mother are jumping on the trend.

Drake’s “Nonstop” is not a new song but it has newly inspired a trend in which participants flip a switch (and outfits) to the sound of Drake’s first verse declaration about him having done the same.

Watch Toni Tones and her look-alike mom sucessfully carry out the challenge below:

