Toni Tones & her Adorable Mum doing the #FlipTheSwitch Challenge will Make You Smile

A popular song by Drake has sparked a hilarious social media challenge that has led to a wave of extremely amusing clips that are set to a specific verse.

Nollywood actress, Toni Tones and her mother are jumping on the trend.

Drake’s “Nonstop” is not a new song but it has newly inspired a trend in which participants flip a switch (and outfits) to the sound of Drake’s first verse declaration about him having done the same.

Watch Toni Tones and her look-alike mom sucessfully carry out the challenge below: