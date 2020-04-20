Barzini Unveils his Debut Album “Beloved Vol. 1” | Listen

Fast rising artist, Barzini has unveiled his debut full-length album titled “Beloved, Vol. 1“, after taking a break in 2019.

“Beloved, Vol. 1” represents yet another creative breakthrough for the genre-defying maverick. The tracklist has a collection of fan favorites like “Rush“, alternative rock ballad “Mirror“, a collaboration with Arewa rap sensation Kheengz on “Aisha,” “Let Me Be“, hip-hop/RnB “Chemistry,” “Take Back Your Love,” “Pot of Gold” featuring Eclipse Nkasi and the beautiful gospel record “Ulo Npam.”

The production credits for this masterpiece go to Syn-X, ZimboCrix, Black Lionz Beats and XO Magege.

Listen to his album below: