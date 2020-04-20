Connect with us

Music

Barzini Unveils his Debut Album "Beloved Vol. 1" | Listen

Music Scoop

Davido's Fiancee Chioma Rowland is now Coronavirus Free!

Music

New Music: Paul Play feat. Nonso Amadi - Kolo

Music

New Music: Ill Bliss - "Country"

Music

Simi is Pregnant! Watch her Reveal the Great News in the Video for "Duduke"

Music Scoop

Celebrities Joined Forces for “One World: Together at Home" Concert | Catch up on their Performances

BN TV Music Scoop

Burna Boy took the “One World: Together At Home” Concert by Storm with his Brilliant Performance | Watch

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Adekunle Gold's Birthday Note to Simi is Making Us Feel All Warm & Fuzzy Inside

Music

New Music: Victoria Kimani feat. FKI 1st - Anywhere

Music

New Music: Leopard - Àmòtékùn

Music

Barzini Unveils his Debut Album “Beloved Vol. 1” | Listen

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fast rising artist, Barzini has unveiled his debut full-length album titled “Beloved, Vol. 1“, after taking a break in 2019.

“Beloved, Vol. 1” represents yet another creative breakthrough for the genre-defying maverick. The tracklist has a collection of fan favorites like “Rush“, alternative rock ballad “Mirror“, a collaboration with Arewa rap sensation Kheengz on “Aisha,” “Let Me Be“, hip-hop/RnB “Chemistry,” “Take Back Your Love,” “Pot of Gold” featuring Eclipse Nkasi and the beautiful gospel record “Ulo Npam.”

The production credits for this masterpiece go to Syn-XZimboCrixBlack Lionz Beats and XO Magege.

Listen to his album below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Is it Freedom of Sexual Expression or Dangerous Use of Social Media?

These BellaNaijarians Share Their Experiences Being Raised by Their Grandparents

#BellaNaijaMCM Davies Okeowo of Enterprise Hill is On a Mission to Birth a First World Africa.

Omolola Olorunnisola: Explaining Economic Realities to Your Kids During a Lockdown? PHEW!

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: What Mobility Restrictions? Vivian is Unhindered & Simply Unstoppable!

Advertisement
css.php