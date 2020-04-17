Every Look From David Tlale’s Virtual Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show

South African fashion designer David Tlale recently showcased his new collection for the Autumn/Winter 2020 season. The pre-recorded show which was presented virtually was tagged Classica Icons featured a mix of men’s and womenswear looks.

The designer explores new ways of craftsmanship and creativity matching his usual bold, luxurious designs with a sense of social consciousness based on the times we are in. Some of the looks sent down the runway were paired with latex gloves and face masks.

According to the designer the show “serves as a call-to-action for the local Clothing and Textile Industry and the fashion community at large to help amplify and bring awareness to business sustainability in South Africa, and encourage adherence to the set ‘National Lockdown’ regulations. This prompts new ways of presenting craftsmanship and creativity of David Tlale’s signature trailblazing approach to fashion, promising to inspire “Africa and Global Trends” in this coming Season.”

Watch the full show below

