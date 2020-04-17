Connect with us

Style

Every Look From David Tlale's Virtual Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show

Style

Isolation but Make it Fashion! Chizi Duru Has Comfy & Chic Outfit Inspiration For This Period

Music Scoop Style

Kanye West is Letting Us Inside his Empire for the May Editon of GQ Magazine

Style

Did Someone Say Sale?! You Can Shop These Wana Sambo Pieces Now for a Fraction of the Price

Style

Wishlist Wednesday: Add This Comfy Wannifuga Look to Cart ASAP

Style

#BNStyleLIVE: Heritage Apparels Founder on Pivoting, Creating Opportunities & The Global Supply Chain Post COVID-19

Style

The BN Style Recap: Need A Pick Me Up? Check Out The Top Style Stories This Week

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Zozibini Tunzi, Lisa Folawiyo, Natasha Ndlovu And More

Style

South African BellaStylista Sarah Langa Fronts Taibo Bacar's Latest Campaign

Beauty Style

How Can Makeup Artists Survive This COVID-19 Era? Dodos Shared The Best Tips On #BNStyleLIVE

Style

Every Look From David Tlale’s Virtual Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

South African fashion designer David Tlale recently showcased his new collection for the Autumn/Winter 2020 season. The pre-recorded show which was presented virtually was tagged Classica Icons featured a mix of men’s and womenswear looks.

The designer explores new ways of craftsmanship and creativity matching his usual bold, luxurious designs with a sense of social consciousness based on the times we are in. Some of the looks sent down the runway were paired with latex gloves and face masks.

According to the designer the show “serves as a call-to-action for the local Clothing and Textile Industry and the fashion community at large to help amplify and bring awareness to business sustainability in South Africa, and encourage adherence to the set ‘National Lockdown’ regulations. This prompts new ways of presenting craftsmanship and creativity of David Tlale’s signature trailblazing approach to fashion, promising to inspire “Africa and Global Trends” in this coming Season.”

Watch the full show below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle) on

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

TemiO: Before You Complain About Working From Home

John Adebimitan: Become a Successful Leader By Following These Steps

Peter Molokwu: Finding Comfort In Your Own Skin

Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ife Odedere: Where Do Pastors Draw The Line?

Advertisement
css.php