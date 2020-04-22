Dettol Joins Forces with the Ogun State Goverment to actively Fight against COVID-19

Connect with us

Leading health brand, Dettol has donated her hygiene products to Ogun State in support of the State Government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation forms part of Dettol’s contribution to the Ogun State government’s stimulus package of relief materials to cater for the vulnerable citizens impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, to be distributed to 500,000 homes across the state. 

Ogun, one of the 14 Nigerian states to have recorded cases of COVID-19 has been on lockdown since Friday, April 3rd, 2020. Citizens affected by the lockdown in the state will benefit from the stimulus package by the State Government which will help to soften the economic impact of the pandemic on individuals and families.

According to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, the packages include staple food items and other essential hygiene products such as hand sanitizers produced by the Ogun State Ministry of Health, antibacterial soaps, stain removers and water packs. The goal of the exercise is to keep all families in the best condition during the compulsory stay-at-home period.

According to The General Manager, RB West Africa, Dayanand Sriram “RB is proud to support Ogun State Government’s stimulus package and the distribution of relief materials to citizens across the state during the lockdown. This contribution is in line with Dettol’s decades-long efforts to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by bacteria and viruses, as well as the promotion of good hygiene practices in Nigeria. We will continue to support the Federal and State Governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

Dettol, through its flagship Dettol Clean Naija Initiative, a campaign designed to educate and drive behavioural change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria, has been at the forefront of sensitization programmes to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
