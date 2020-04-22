Connect with us

From North, South, East to West! The Journey to Feed the Nation continues as Flour Mills of Nigeria donates amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We are all familiar with the saying, ‘the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step’; What this means is that great things commence when we take action! Recall that three weeks ago, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), the makers of Golden Penny products, began its journey to feed the nation during this pandemic starting with Lagos State. 

Two weeks later, the company had already reached several states, including Oyo, Kano, Kwara, Kaduna, Cross Rivers, Ekiti, Ogun, Edo, Niger and Rivers state. How remarkable that during this pandemic, Flour Mills of Nigeria is impacting lives! 

With the lockdown still ongoing in the country, people are concerned about their general welfare. However, Flour Mills of Nigeria gave us something to look forward to as they had their Yellow and Green Trucks travelling interstate to impact multiple households. The step taken by Flour Mills of Nigeria is definitely one we cannot forget – It is great to see their purpose of feeding the nation shine through! 

Interestingly, Flour Mills of Nigeria is taking it even further with a donation of medical equipment worth over N500 million for healthcare workers on the frontline battling the coronavirus on a daily basis. Flour Mills of Nigeria is truly touching every corner of the nation with its impactful initiatives; they are leaving no stones unturned. 

Though the COVID-19 crisis continues to increase in seriousness and severity, it is most inspirational to see the ways companies like Flour Mills of Nigeria are doing their best to help those in need; leveraging their resources to make an impact and most of all joining forces with the State Governments across to bring relief to the nation.

See photos below for last week’s roundup on states where donations were made:

Kano

Kwara State

Oyo State

Rivers State

