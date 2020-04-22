Nigerian Breweries is standing with Nigeria against COVID-19 with a Donation of N600 Million

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

L-R: Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Jordi Borrut Bel; Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Board of Directors, Chief Kola Jamodu; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat during the presentation of N100 Million donation and other relief materials as part of the company’s N600M support to the FG and 7 State Governments to fight COVID -19 in Nigeria held at the State House, Marina recently.

One of Nigeria’s foremost brewer, Nigerian Breweries has announced a donation of six hundred million naira to the Federal and some state governments, as part of efforts to support the fight against COVID-19. 

This was stated in a letter to Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Federal Government and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Company’s Managing Director, Jordi Borrut Bel confirmed that the N600 million donation comprises of the following: 

  1.  A N250 million cash donation to the Federal Government, through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CA-COVID), the private sector-led special intervention fund managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN);
  2. N250 million cash donation to 8 State Governments’ Task Force Against COVID-19. Lagos and Ogun States will receive the sum of One Hundred Million Naira (N100M) and Fifty Million Naira (N50M) respectively being COVID-19 frontline states while five other states of Kaduna, Oyo, Enugu, Abia and Imo will get N20M each.
  3. N100 million worth of relief materials comprising:
  • Provision of 5 double-cabin vehicles for use by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun and Kaduna States. This is to help meet their critical operational needs, especially contact tracing and movement of materials/personnel to isolation and treatment centres. The cost of fuel, maintenance and driver’s salaries will also be covered by Nigerian Breweries. 
  • Personal Protective Equipment such as face masks, 500 gowns and 141,000 units of hand sanitizers for nationwide distribution to our key states.
  • Supply of malt, energy and soft drinks to the various COVID-19 NCDC centres nationwide. This will be done over a period to ensure steady support and to meet the nourishment needs of the centres during the crisis. 

L-R: Chief of Staff to the Enugu State Governor, Dr Festus Uzoh; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi; Peter Ani (Brewery Manager, Ama Brewery); Isaac Nwabuzor (Corporate Affairs Manager, East); Dr Obaro Ovienuno (Ama Brewery Medical Doctor), all from Nigerian Breweries Plc, at the presentation of drinks and sanitizers as part of NB’s support to the Enugu state government’s fight against COVID-19.

Jordi Bel stressed that the company has already taken various steps to ensure that it continues to protect the jobs of its 3000 employees while supporting its vendors/suppliers during this difficult period. He added that these contributions are in line with the company’s belief that public-private partnership is essential to overcome the threat of the COVID-19 virus. 

Cheque presentations have already been made to the Ogun and Lagos State governments with other states to receive their donations in the coming days. 

L-R: Director, Special Duties, DG’s Office, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Abuja, Dr Priscilla Ibekwe receiving a donation of malt and soft drinks from the Head of Government Relations, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Vivian Ikem as part of the company’s support in the fight against COVID-19.

The parent company of Nigerian Breweries, the HEINEKEN Company had previously donated 15 Million Euros to the International Red Cross to support their relief efforts towards the most vulnerable people and communities affected by COVID -19 especially those in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Additionally, the Heineken Africa Foundation has decided to replace its regular grants and projects this year with a plan to spend up to 5 million euros in partnership with various NGOs in Africa to significantly upscale and accelerate its WASH program, which focuses on providing access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

L-R: Brewery Security Manager, Kaduna, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Monday Omokagbo; Corporate Affairs Manager, North, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Danjuma John-Ekele and a member of the Kaduna State COVID-19 Medical Team and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Kaduna State, Mahmud Shuaibu at the presentation of drinks to the Kaduna State COVID-19 Taskforce as part of NB’s support to the State’s government’s fight against COVID-19.


BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

