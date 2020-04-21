Connect with us

Regina Askina will Walk Us Through the Life of A Healthcare Worker During the Pandemic on #AtHomeWithBN | April 22

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

Millions of healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists, are providing medical care to patients. While trying to ensure that the world is safe and COVID-19 patients return to their family members alive, these health workers also have their ‘moments’, because they are also humans and are the most vulnerable during this period.

Join veteran Nollywood actress Regina Askia Williams @reginaaskia as she walks us through the life of a healthcare worker during this pandemic.

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive

BellaNaija.com

