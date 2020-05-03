Connect with us

Events

Join Our Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji Today

Events Music

#AtHomeWithBN: Get Ready to Turn Up TONIGHT with DJ Nana 💃🏽

Events

It's Going to be a Fun 'Cook With Me' Session with Uzo Orimalade on #AtHomeWithBN Today

Events

#AMVCA7: It was All Fun at the Clorets Booth

Career Events

Let's Rethink Education in Nigeria on April 30th with BusinessDay Digital Dialogue

Career Events Living

Join Hauwa Ojeifo on #AtHomeWithBN & Learn How to Deal with a Mental Health Relapse | Today, April 29

Events

#COVID19: JIK donates Products to Lagos State Government to Aid the Disinfection of the State

BN TV Events

Here's Our Exciting Lineup for #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chats this Week | April 27 - May 2 |

Career Events

Are You a Student Striving for Global Relevance? Register for The Undergrad Course by GetIn Education Consulting & it's Free

Events

Bisola "TrendyBee" Borha will share how COVID-19 has Cut Off her Income on #AtHomeWithBN Today

Events

Join Our Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji Today

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today, in a special #AtHomeWithBN session, we speak to Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, social entrepreneur, data science & artificial intelligence leader, and founder of RISE Networks, about her work with the Victims Support Fund across Nigeria during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toyosi has been going around the country delivering relief material, and frankly speaking, not many people would leave their homes to go to Boko Haram territory to deliver palliative.

The session will be hosted by Elizabeth Osho, Head Strategist for SoMe Solutions.

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Hidden Sugars

Fatima Allahnanan: 5 Things You Can Relate To If You’re Fasting This Ramadan

Mfonobong Inyang: May Day 2020 and Skills For the Post-Pandemic Worker

These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown

Chisom J Mefor: Who Is Really Responsible for Exam Malpractice in Nigeria?

Advertisement
css.php