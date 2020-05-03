Join Our Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji Today

Today, in a special #AtHomeWithBN session, we speak to Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, social entrepreneur, data science & artificial intelligence leader, and founder of RISE Networks, about her work with the Victims Support Fund across Nigeria during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toyosi has been going around the country delivering relief material, and frankly speaking, not many people would leave their homes to go to Boko Haram territory to deliver palliative.

The session will be hosted by Elizabeth Osho, Head Strategist for SoMe Solutions.

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive