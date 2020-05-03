Connect with us

Catch Mercy Eke, Ike Onyeama & All Your Faves on Showmax

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

After winning BBNaija, Mercy Eke shot to fame and everyone has been wondering about the on-again, off-again relationship between her and fellow contestant Ike Onyeama.

Enter the Mercy & Ike reality show, an exclusive peek behind the curtains into the private lives of the celeb super-couple #MerIke! Even better, the latest episodes are available to watch online on Showmax straight after they air on Africa Magic.

What is Showmax?

Showmax is an online streaming service that gives you access to loads of movies, series and live news.

Visit here, choose your plan and start watching.

Mercy & Ike trailer:

What else is there to watch?

The latest episodes of Mercy & Ike are not all there is to stream on Showmax. Watch episodes of all your fave shows from Africa Magic, including Halita, My Flatmates, Unmarried, My Siblings and I and Unbroken. There are also the latest seasons of big international shows like Insecure, Westworld, and Empire, plus classics like Game of Thrones. Then there are live news channels like CNN, Sky News, and BBC World News. Get all of this for only N1450 PM when you sign up for Showmax on mobile.

April highlights trailer:

What is Showmax mobile?

It’s the mobile-only version of Showmax. So instead of paying the full N2900 PM to watch Showmax on multiple devices like laptops and smart TVs, you only pay for 1 stream on 1 device; your phone.

Sign up for Showmax here and choose the mobile plan for just N1450 PM.

No commitments: you can cancel anytime.

Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

