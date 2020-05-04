COVID-19: Power Oil & Medicaid Cancer Foundation partner to Address Hunger & Malnutrition in Kebbi State

To support the efforts of the government towards cushioning the effects of the coronavirus pandemic situation on the less privilege in Kebbi State especially during the fasting period, Power oil, the Nigeria’s beloved healthy vegetable cooking oil has donated 200 cartons of product (sachet) to Medicaid Cancer Foundation in its quests towards addressing hunger and malnutrition rate in the state.

Power Oil Staff presenting products to Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, first Lady Kebbi State and founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF)

This partnership was confirmed during the donation exercise which took place at the state house, Kebbi State, when the first Lady Kebbi state, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, alongside other officials of Medicaid Cancer Foundation received the Power oil team. The 200 cartons of Power oil sachets were deposited at the food bank specially set up to feed the citizens during the pandemic which has equally coincided with the month of Ramadan.

Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) was established to support the less privileged in the state especially cancer patients and their caregivers who are one of the most vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, wife of the Governor of Kebbi State is the Founder/CEO of the Foundation.

Recently, there has been a measles outbreak in some Local Government Areas in Kebbi State as a result of lack of nutrition, also leaving Kebbi State in dire need of corporate support, the foundation confirmed.​

According to Prerna Pathre, Brand Manager– Power Oil, in a statement which established the brand’s support to Medicaid Cancer Foundation in stocking up the Covid -19 food bank, set up to tackle the rate of hunger and malnutrition in the state through the distribution of food items to the less privileged, Muslim faithfuls observing the Ramadan fast and cancer patients amidst the coronavirus pandemic

The company described the gesture as part of its commitment to the health and well-being of the people especially during the challenging period of COVID-19 which also reinforces its purpose of ‘contributing towards addressing the rate of Malnutrition in northern Nigeria”.

“It is our belief that our humble contribution will support the overall effort in combating the rate of hunger in Kebbi State while cushioning the effect of the pandemic as we continue to hope life returns to normalcy as soon as possible” Prerna said.

While receiving the products, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Wife of the Governor, Kebbi state alongside Honourable Jafar Muhammed, Commissioner for Health, Kebbi state commended Power Oil for its benevolence in donating products to support the foundation and efforts of the Kebbi State government, especially at this critical stage when corporate supports are needed to reach as many Nigerians as possible in tackling this issue of national concern.​

