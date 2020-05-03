Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana’s 3Music Awards | See the Full List

The 2020 edition of 3Music awards took place on Saturday, May 2, 2020, but as part of the preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the show was held without a live audience, in Fantasy Dome, Ghana.

Sarkodie was the biggest winner with five awards out of the 12 nominations he had received, while other winners included Teni, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Efya and Diana Hamilton.

The show was hosted by Ghanaian media personality, Jay Foley and access, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Dokuwrote:

Last night I had the pleasure of hosting the first ever Virtual awards show in Ghana the #3musicAwards20 and it was FUNNNNN . Kinda awkward talking to empty chairs 😅 in a large auditorium 🤣 but when you wear an amazing dress from @pistisgh , nothing else matters! ( Well, almost 🙈) Last night was awesome!!!

Here’s the list of winner:

African Act of the Year

Mr Eazi

Teni

Kizz Daniel

BigTril

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Davido

Naira Marley

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year

King Promise ft. Wizkid – ‘Tokyo’

Shatta Wale – ‘Melissa’

Kelvyn Boy ft Joey B – ‘Mea’

Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale – ‘Stevie Wonder’

Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – ‘Nobody’

Kwesi Arthur ft Shatta Wale – ‘African Girl’

Kuami Eugene – ‘Obiaato’

Stonebwoy ft. Teni – ‘Ololo’

Sarkodie ft. Efya – ‘Saara’

R2Bees ft. King Promise – ‘Picture’

Best Collaboration of the Year

Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr Eazi – ‘Nobody’

Celestine Donkor ft. Nhyiraba Gideon – ‘Bread of Life’

Medikal ft. King Promise – ‘Ayekoo’

DJ Mic Smith ft Patoranking – ‘Jama’

Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man – ‘Shuga’

Quamina MP ft. Medikal – ‘Amanfuour Girls’

Kelvyn Boy ft. Joey B – ‘Mea’

Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale – ‘Stevie Wonder’

Sarkodie ft. Efya – ‘Saara’

Kwaw Kese ft. Mr Eazi, Skonti, Sarkodie and Medikal – ‘Dondo’ (Remix)

Best Female Vocal Performance

Cece Twum – ‘Di Wo Hene’

Diana Hamilton – ‘Nsekyireni Nyankopong’

Celestine Donkor – ‘Agbebolo’

Cina Soul – ‘Ojorley’

Lamisi – ‘First Fool’

Efya – ‘Saara’

Adina – ‘Sika’

Best Male Vocal Performance

Akwaboah – ‘Mafutusem’

Camidoh – ‘For My Lover’

KiDi – ‘Fakye Me’

King Promise – ‘Bra’

Kuami Eugene – ‘Obiaato’

Wutah Afriyie – ‘Bra’

Kelvyn Boy – ‘Mea’

Krymi – ‘Toffee’

Best Rap Performance

Teephlow – (God’s Own)

Flowking Stone – (Let Them Know)

Joey B – (La Familia)

Strongman – (Immortal)

Sarkodie – (Who Da Man)

Medikal – (Higher)

M.anifest – (Rapper 101)

Kwesi Arthur – (New York State of Mind)

Breakthrough Act of the Year

S3fa

Fameye

J. Derobie

Lord Paper

Tulenkey

MOG Music

Kofi Mole

OV

Digital Act of the Year

Joey B

Sarkodie

Strongman

Medikal

Wendy Shay

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Next Rated Artist

Sooreba – Upper East Region

DJ of the Year

DJ Slim

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Mic Smith

DJ Sly

DJ Aroma

DJ Kaxtro

iPhone DJ

Fan Army of the Year

Team Move

Bhim Nation

Shatta Movement

Sark Nation

Female Act of the Year

Diana Hamilton

Wendy Shay

S3Fa

Becca

Sista Afia

Celestine Donkor

Cina Soul

Obaapa Christy

Gospel Act of the Year

Celestine Donkor

Joe Mettle

Diana Hamilton

Joyce Blessing

MOG Music

Obaapa Christy

Cece Twum

Akesse Brempong

Gospel Song of the Year

Obaapa Christy – ‘W’Asue Me’

Celestine Donkor – ‘Agbebolo’ (Bread of Life)

Piesie Esther – ‘Aseda Kesi3’

Brother Fire – ‘Adom Bi’

Joe Mettle – ‘Mehia Wo Yesu’

Diana Hamilton – ‘Nsenkyerene Nyankopon’

Nacee – ‘Mpaebo’

Joyce Blessing – ‘Repent’

Group of the Year

DopeNation

R2Bees

La Meme Gang

Highlife Act of the Year

Sista Afia

Cina Soul

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

King Promise

Akwaboah

Dada Hafco

Highlife Song of The Year

Cina Soul – ‘Ojorley’

Kofi Kinaata – ‘Things Fall Apart’

Dada Hafco ft. Fameye – ‘Our Story’

Fameye – ‘Nothing I Get’

Edem – ‘Toto’

King Promise ft. Kojo Antwi – ‘Bra’

Kuami Eugene – ‘Walaahi’

Sista Afia ft. Kelvyn Boy – ‘Conner Conner’

Hip Hop Song of the Year

Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Medikal n Skonti – ‘Dondo Remix’

Sarkodie ft. Lyrical Joe, Tulenkey, et al – ‘Biibi Ba’

Kofi Mole – ‘Don’t Be Late’

Joey B ft. Sarkodie n Kwesi Arthur – ‘La Familia’

Pappy Kojo ft. Joey B n Nshorna Muzik – ‘Balance’

Sarkodie – ‘Bleeding’

Kwesi Arthur – ‘Zombie’

Hiplife/Hip Hop Act of the Year

Joey B

Medikal

Kofi Kinaata

Kwesi Arthur

Quamina MP

Fameye

M.anifest

Sarkodie

Hiplife Song of the Year

DJ Mic Smith ft Patoranking – ‘Shaker’

Medikal ft. King Promise – ‘Ayekoo’

Dope Nation – ‘Zanku’

Stonebwoy ft. Medikal, Darko Vibes, Kelvyn Boy n Kwesi Arthur – ‘Kpo K3k3’

Tulenkey ft. Eddie Khae – ‘Proud Fvck Boys’

Quamina MP ft. Medikal – ‘Amanfour Girls’

Sista Afia ft. Medikal n Quamina MP – ‘Weather’

Sarkodie ft. Rudeboy – ‘Lucky’

Male Act of the Year

Shatta Wale

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

Fameye

Joey B

Kelvyn Boy

Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year

J. Derobie

Samini

Rocky Dawuni

Ras Kuuku

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year

Shatta Wale – ‘Island’

OV ft. Stonebwoy – ‘Want Me’

Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man – ‘Shuga’

Ras Kuuku ft. Samini – ‘Your Eye Ball’

Samini – ‘Obra’

Fameye – ‘Mati’

J. Derobie – ‘Poverty’

Album of the Year

As Promised – King Promise

Shay on You – Wendy Shay

Sugar – Kidi

Wonder Boy – Shatta Wale

Made In Ghana – Okyeame Kwame

Site 15 – R2Bees

The 8th Element – Trigmatic

Wind of Revival – Joe Mettle

Song of the Year

Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale – ‘Stevie Wonder’

Obaapa Christie – ‘W’ asue me’

Kofi Kinaata – ‘Things Fall Apart’

Shatta Wale – ‘Melissa’

Fameye – ‘Nothing I Get’

Sarkodie ft. Efya – ‘Saara’

Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man – ‘Shuga’

Kelvyn Boy – ‘MEA’

Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr Eazi – ‘Nobody’

Medikal ft. King Promise – ‘Ayekoo’

Producer of the Year

MOG Beatz

Willisbeatz

Unkle Beatz

Two Bars

Samsney

Streetbeatz

PAQ

Viral Song of the Year

Agbeshie ft. Medikal – ‘Wrowroho’

Sister Deborah ft. Efo Chameleon – ‘Kakalika Love’

Shatta Wale – ‘Cultural Anthem’

Medikal – ‘Omo Ada (Dem Sleep)’

Guilty Beatz ft. Mr Eazi n Kwesi Arthur – ‘Pilolo’

Kawoula ft. Patapaa – ‘Daavi Ne Ba’

Kwaw Kese – ‘Dondo’

Outstanding Achievement Award