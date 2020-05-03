Events
Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana’s 3Music Awards | See the Full List
The 2020 edition of 3Music awards took place on Saturday, May 2, 2020, but as part of the preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the show was held without a live audience, in Fantasy Dome, Ghana.
Sarkodie was the biggest winner with five awards out of the 12 nominations he had received, while other winners included Teni, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Efya and Diana Hamilton.
The show was hosted by Ghanaian media personality, Jay Foley and access, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.
Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Dokuwrote:
Last night I had the pleasure of hosting the first ever Virtual awards show in Ghana the #3musicAwards20 and it was FUNNNNN . Kinda awkward talking to empty chairs 😅 in a large auditorium 🤣 but when you wear an amazing dress from @pistisgh , nothing else matters! ( Well, almost 🙈) Last night was awesome!!!
Here’s the list of winner:
African Act of the Year
- Mr Eazi
- Teni
- Kizz Daniel
- BigTril
- Burna Boy
- Wizkid
- Davido
- Naira Marley
Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year
- King Promise ft. Wizkid – ‘Tokyo’
- Shatta Wale – ‘Melissa’
- Kelvyn Boy ft Joey B – ‘Mea’
- Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale – ‘Stevie Wonder’
- Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – ‘Nobody’
- Kwesi Arthur ft Shatta Wale – ‘African Girl’
- Kuami Eugene – ‘Obiaato’
- Stonebwoy ft. Teni – ‘Ololo’
- Sarkodie ft. Efya – ‘Saara’
- R2Bees ft. King Promise – ‘Picture’
Best Collaboration of the Year
- Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr Eazi – ‘Nobody’
- Celestine Donkor ft. Nhyiraba Gideon – ‘Bread of Life’
- Medikal ft. King Promise – ‘Ayekoo’
- DJ Mic Smith ft Patoranking – ‘Jama’
- Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man – ‘Shuga’
- Quamina MP ft. Medikal – ‘Amanfuour Girls’
- Kelvyn Boy ft. Joey B – ‘Mea’
- Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale – ‘Stevie Wonder’
- Sarkodie ft. Efya – ‘Saara’
- Kwaw Kese ft. Mr Eazi, Skonti, Sarkodie and Medikal – ‘Dondo’ (Remix)
Best Female Vocal Performance
- Cece Twum – ‘Di Wo Hene’
- Diana Hamilton – ‘Nsekyireni Nyankopong’
- Celestine Donkor – ‘Agbebolo’
- Cina Soul – ‘Ojorley’
- Lamisi – ‘First Fool’
- Efya – ‘Saara’
- Adina – ‘Sika’
Best Male Vocal Performance
- Akwaboah – ‘Mafutusem’
- Camidoh – ‘For My Lover’
- KiDi – ‘Fakye Me’
- King Promise – ‘Bra’
- Kuami Eugene – ‘Obiaato’
- Wutah Afriyie – ‘Bra’
- Kelvyn Boy – ‘Mea’
- Krymi – ‘Toffee’
Best Rap Performance
- Teephlow – (God’s Own)
- Flowking Stone – (Let Them Know)
- Joey B – (La Familia)
- Strongman – (Immortal)
- Sarkodie – (Who Da Man)
- Medikal – (Higher)
- M.anifest – (Rapper 101)
- Kwesi Arthur – (New York State of Mind)
Breakthrough Act of the Year
- S3fa
- Fameye
- J. Derobie
- Lord Paper
- Tulenkey
- MOG Music
- Kofi Mole
- OV
Digital Act of the Year
- Joey B
- Sarkodie
- Strongman
- Medikal
- Wendy Shay
- Shatta Wale
- Stonebwoy
Next Rated Artist
- Sooreba – Upper East Region
DJ of the Year
- DJ Slim
- DJ Vyrusky
- DJ Mic Smith
- DJ Sly
- DJ Aroma
- DJ Kaxtro
- iPhone DJ
Fan Army of the Year
- Team Move
- Bhim Nation
- Shatta Movement
- Sark Nation
Female Act of the Year
- Diana Hamilton
- Wendy Shay
- S3Fa
- Becca
- Sista Afia
- Celestine Donkor
- Cina Soul
- Obaapa Christy
Gospel Act of the Year
- Celestine Donkor
- Joe Mettle
- Diana Hamilton
- Joyce Blessing
- MOG Music
- Obaapa Christy
- Cece Twum
- Akesse Brempong
Gospel Song of the Year
- Obaapa Christy – ‘W’Asue Me’
- Celestine Donkor – ‘Agbebolo’ (Bread of Life)
- Piesie Esther – ‘Aseda Kesi3’
- Brother Fire – ‘Adom Bi’
- Joe Mettle – ‘Mehia Wo Yesu’
- Diana Hamilton – ‘Nsenkyerene Nyankopon’
- Nacee – ‘Mpaebo’
- Joyce Blessing – ‘Repent’
Group of the Year
- DopeNation
- R2Bees
- La Meme Gang
Highlife Act of the Year
- Sista Afia
- Cina Soul
- KiDi
- Kuami Eugene
- King Promise
- Akwaboah
- Dada Hafco
Highlife Song of The Year
- Cina Soul – ‘Ojorley’
- Kofi Kinaata – ‘Things Fall Apart’
- Dada Hafco ft. Fameye – ‘Our Story’
- Fameye – ‘Nothing I Get’
- Edem – ‘Toto’
- King Promise ft. Kojo Antwi – ‘Bra’
- Kuami Eugene – ‘Walaahi’
- Sista Afia ft. Kelvyn Boy – ‘Conner Conner’
Hip Hop Song of the Year
- Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Medikal n Skonti – ‘Dondo Remix’
- Sarkodie ft. Lyrical Joe, Tulenkey, et al – ‘Biibi Ba’
- Kofi Mole – ‘Don’t Be Late’
- Joey B ft. Sarkodie n Kwesi Arthur – ‘La Familia’
- Pappy Kojo ft. Joey B n Nshorna Muzik – ‘Balance’
- Sarkodie – ‘Bleeding’
- Kwesi Arthur – ‘Zombie’
Hiplife/Hip Hop Act of the Year
- Joey B
- Medikal
- Kofi Kinaata
- Kwesi Arthur
- Quamina MP
- Fameye
- M.anifest
- Sarkodie
Hiplife Song of the Year
- DJ Mic Smith ft Patoranking – ‘Shaker’
- Medikal ft. King Promise – ‘Ayekoo’
- Dope Nation – ‘Zanku’
- Stonebwoy ft. Medikal, Darko Vibes, Kelvyn Boy n Kwesi Arthur – ‘Kpo K3k3’
- Tulenkey ft. Eddie Khae – ‘Proud Fvck Boys’
- Quamina MP ft. Medikal – ‘Amanfour Girls’
- Sista Afia ft. Medikal n Quamina MP – ‘Weather’
- Sarkodie ft. Rudeboy – ‘Lucky’
Male Act of the Year
- Shatta Wale
- Kwesi Arthur
- Medikal
- Stonebwoy
- Sarkodie
- Fameye
- Joey B
- Kelvyn Boy
Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year
- J. Derobie
- Samini
- Rocky Dawuni
- Ras Kuuku
- Shatta Wale
- Stonebwoy
Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year
- Shatta Wale – ‘Island’
- OV ft. Stonebwoy – ‘Want Me’
- Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man – ‘Shuga’
- Ras Kuuku ft. Samini – ‘Your Eye Ball’
- Samini – ‘Obra’
- Fameye – ‘Mati’
- J. Derobie – ‘Poverty’
Album of the Year
- As Promised – King Promise
- Shay on You – Wendy Shay
- Sugar – Kidi
- Wonder Boy – Shatta Wale
- Made In Ghana – Okyeame Kwame
- Site 15 – R2Bees
- The 8th Element – Trigmatic
- Wind of Revival – Joe Mettle
Song of the Year
- Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale – ‘Stevie Wonder’
- Obaapa Christie – ‘W’ asue me’
- Kofi Kinaata – ‘Things Fall Apart’
- Shatta Wale – ‘Melissa’
- Fameye – ‘Nothing I Get’
- Sarkodie ft. Efya – ‘Saara’
- Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man – ‘Shuga’
- Kelvyn Boy – ‘MEA’
- Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr Eazi – ‘Nobody’
- Medikal ft. King Promise – ‘Ayekoo’
Producer of the Year
- MOG Beatz
- Willisbeatz
- Unkle Beatz
- Two Bars
- Samsney
- Streetbeatz
- PAQ
Viral Song of the Year
- Agbeshie ft. Medikal – ‘Wrowroho’
- Sister Deborah ft. Efo Chameleon – ‘Kakalika Love’
- Shatta Wale – ‘Cultural Anthem’
- Medikal – ‘Omo Ada (Dem Sleep)’
- Guilty Beatz ft. Mr Eazi n Kwesi Arthur – ‘Pilolo’
- Kawoula ft. Patapaa – ‘Daavi Ne Ba’
- Kwaw Kese – ‘Dondo’
Outstanding Achievement Award
- Awurama Badu, Reggie Rockstone and Dennis Tawiah