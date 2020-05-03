Connect with us

Events Music

Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana's 3Music Awards | See the Full List

Events

COVID-19: Power Oil & Medicaid Cancer Foundation partner to Address Hunger & Malnutrition in Kebbi State

Events Promotions

Catch Mercy Eke, Ike Onyeama & All Your Faves on Showmax

Events

Join Our Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji Today

Events Music

#AtHomeWithBN: Get Ready to Turn Up TONIGHT with DJ Nana 💃🏽

Events

It's Going to be a Fun 'Cook With Me' Session with Uzo Orimalade on #AtHomeWithBN Today

Events

#AMVCA7: It was All Fun at the Clorets Booth

Career Events

Let's Rethink Education in Nigeria on April 30th with BusinessDay Digital Dialogue

Career Events Living

Join Hauwa Ojeifo on #AtHomeWithBN & Learn How to Deal with a Mental Health Relapse | Today, April 29

Events

#COVID19: JIK donates Products to Lagos State Government to Aid the Disinfection of the State

Events

Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana’s 3Music Awards | See the Full List

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

 

The 2020 edition of 3Music awards took place on Saturday, May 2, 2020, but as part of the preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the show was held without a live audience, in Fantasy Dome, Ghana.

Sarkodie was the biggest winner with five awards out of the 12 nominations he had received, while other winners included Teni, Shatta WaleKofi Kinaata, Efya and Diana Hamilton.

The show was hosted by Ghanaian media personality, Jay Foley and access, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Dokuwrote:

Last night I had the pleasure of hosting the first ever Virtual awards show in Ghana the #3musicAwards20 and it was FUNNNNN . Kinda awkward talking to empty chairs 😅 in a large auditorium 🤣 but when you wear an amazing dress from @pistisgh , nothing else matters! ( Well, almost 🙈) Last night was awesome!!!

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku

Jay Foley

Here’s the list of winner:

African Act of the Year

  • Mr Eazi
  • Teni
  • Kizz Daniel
  • BigTril
  • Burna Boy
  • Wizkid
  • Davido
  • Naira Marley

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year

  • King Promise ft. Wizkid – ‘Tokyo’
  • Shatta Wale – ‘Melissa’
  • Kelvyn Boy ft Joey B – ‘Mea’
  • Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale – ‘Stevie Wonder’
  • Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – ‘Nobody’
  • Kwesi Arthur ft Shatta Wale – ‘African Girl’
  • Kuami Eugene – ‘Obiaato’
  • Stonebwoy ft. Teni – ‘Ololo’
  • Sarkodie ft. Efya – ‘Saara’
  • R2Bees ft. King Promise – ‘Picture’

Best Collaboration of the Year

  • Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr Eazi – ‘Nobody’
  • Celestine Donkor ft. Nhyiraba Gideon – ‘Bread of Life’
  • Medikal ft. King Promise – ‘Ayekoo’
  • DJ Mic Smith ft Patoranking – ‘Jama’
  • Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man – ‘Shuga’
  • Quamina MP ft. Medikal – ‘Amanfuour Girls’
  • Kelvyn Boy ft. Joey B – ‘Mea’
  • Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale – ‘Stevie Wonder’
  • Sarkodie ft. Efya – ‘Saara’
  • Kwaw Kese ft. Mr Eazi, Skonti, Sarkodie and Medikal – ‘Dondo’ (Remix)

Best Female Vocal Performance

  • Cece Twum – ‘Di Wo Hene’
  • Diana Hamilton – ‘Nsekyireni Nyankopong’
  • Celestine Donkor – ‘Agbebolo’
  • Cina Soul – ‘Ojorley’
  • Lamisi – ‘First Fool’
  • Efya – ‘Saara’
  • Adina – ‘Sika’

Best Male Vocal Performance

  • Akwaboah – ‘Mafutusem’
  • Camidoh – ‘For My Lover’
  • KiDi – ‘Fakye Me’
  • King Promise – ‘Bra’
  • Kuami Eugene – ‘Obiaato’
  • Wutah Afriyie – ‘Bra’
  • Kelvyn Boy – ‘Mea’
  • Krymi – ‘Toffee’

Best Rap Performance

  • Teephlow – (God’s Own)
  • Flowking Stone – (Let Them Know)
  • Joey B – (La Familia)
  • Strongman – (Immortal)
  • Sarkodie – (Who Da Man)
  • Medikal – (Higher)
  • M.anifest – (Rapper 101)
  • Kwesi Arthur – (New York State of Mind)

Breakthrough Act of the Year

  • S3fa
  • Fameye
  • J. Derobie
  • Lord Paper
  • Tulenkey
  • MOG Music
  • Kofi Mole
  • OV

Digital Act of the Year

  • Joey B
  • Sarkodie
  • Strongman
  • Medikal
  • Wendy Shay
  • Shatta Wale
  • Stonebwoy

Next Rated Artist

  • Sooreba – Upper East Region

DJ of the Year

  • DJ Slim
  • DJ Vyrusky
  • DJ Mic Smith
  • DJ Sly
  • DJ Aroma
  • DJ Kaxtro
  • iPhone DJ

Fan Army of the Year

  • Team Move
  • Bhim Nation
  • Shatta Movement
  • Sark Nation

Female Act of the Year

  • Diana Hamilton
  • Wendy Shay
  • S3Fa
  • Becca
  • Sista Afia
  • Celestine Donkor
  • Cina Soul
  • Obaapa Christy

Gospel Act of the Year

  • Celestine Donkor
  • Joe Mettle
  • Diana Hamilton
  • Joyce Blessing
  • MOG Music
  • Obaapa Christy
  • Cece Twum
  • Akesse Brempong

Gospel Song of the Year

  • Obaapa Christy – ‘W’Asue Me’
  • Celestine Donkor – ‘Agbebolo’ (Bread of Life)
  • Piesie Esther – ‘Aseda Kesi3’
  • Brother Fire – ‘Adom Bi’
  • Joe Mettle – ‘Mehia Wo Yesu’
  • Diana Hamilton – ‘Nsenkyerene Nyankopon’
  • Nacee – ‘Mpaebo’
  • Joyce Blessing – ‘Repent’

Group of the Year

  • DopeNation
  • R2Bees
  • La Meme Gang

Highlife Act of the Year

  • Sista Afia
  • Cina Soul
  • KiDi
  • Kuami Eugene
  • King Promise
  • Akwaboah
  • Dada Hafco

Highlife Song of The Year

  • Cina Soul – ‘Ojorley’
  • Kofi Kinaata – ‘Things Fall Apart’
  • Dada Hafco ft. Fameye – ‘Our Story’
  • Fameye – ‘Nothing I Get’
  • Edem – ‘Toto’
  • King Promise ft. Kojo Antwi – ‘Bra’
  • Kuami Eugene – ‘Walaahi’
  • Sista Afia ft. Kelvyn Boy – ‘Conner Conner’

Hip Hop Song of the Year

  • Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Medikal n Skonti – ‘Dondo Remix’
  • Sarkodie ft. Lyrical Joe, Tulenkey, et al – ‘Biibi Ba’
  • Kofi Mole – ‘Don’t Be Late’
  • Joey B ft. Sarkodie n Kwesi Arthur – ‘La Familia’
  • Pappy Kojo ft. Joey B n Nshorna Muzik – ‘Balance’
  • Sarkodie – ‘Bleeding’
  • Kwesi Arthur – ‘Zombie’

Hiplife/Hip Hop Act of the Year

  • Joey B
  • Medikal
  • Kofi Kinaata
  • Kwesi Arthur
  • Quamina MP
  • Fameye
  • M.anifest
  • Sarkodie

Hiplife Song of the Year

  • DJ Mic Smith ft Patoranking – ‘Shaker’
  • Medikal ft. King Promise – ‘Ayekoo’
  • Dope Nation – ‘Zanku’
  • Stonebwoy ft. Medikal, Darko Vibes, Kelvyn Boy n Kwesi Arthur – ‘Kpo K3k3’
  • Tulenkey ft. Eddie Khae – ‘Proud Fvck Boys’
  • Quamina MP ft. Medikal – ‘Amanfour Girls’
  • Sista Afia ft. Medikal n Quamina MP – ‘Weather’
  • Sarkodie ft. Rudeboy – ‘Lucky’

Male Act of the Year

  • Shatta Wale
  • Kwesi Arthur
  • Medikal
  • Stonebwoy
  • Sarkodie
  • Fameye
  • Joey B
  • Kelvyn Boy

Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year

  • J. Derobie
  • Samini
  • Rocky Dawuni
  • Ras Kuuku
  • Shatta Wale
  • Stonebwoy

Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year

  • Shatta Wale – ‘Island’
  • OV ft. Stonebwoy – ‘Want Me’
  • Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man – ‘Shuga’
  • Ras Kuuku ft. Samini – ‘Your Eye Ball’
  • Samini – ‘Obra’
  • Fameye – ‘Mati’
  • J. Derobie – ‘Poverty’

Album of the Year

  • As Promised – King Promise
  • Shay on You – Wendy Shay
  • Sugar – Kidi
  • Wonder Boy – Shatta Wale
  • Made In Ghana – Okyeame Kwame
  • Site 15 – R2Bees
  • The 8th Element – Trigmatic
  • Wind of Revival – Joe Mettle

Song of the Year

  • Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale – ‘Stevie Wonder’
  • Obaapa Christie – ‘W’ asue me’
  • Kofi Kinaata – ‘Things Fall Apart’
  • Shatta Wale – ‘Melissa’
  • Fameye – ‘Nothing I Get’
  • Sarkodie ft. Efya – ‘Saara’
  • Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man – ‘Shuga’
  • Kelvyn Boy – ‘MEA’
  • Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr Eazi – ‘Nobody’
  • Medikal ft. King Promise – ‘Ayekoo’

Producer of the Year

  • MOG Beatz
  • Willisbeatz
  • Unkle Beatz
  • Two Bars
  • Samsney
  • Streetbeatz
  • PAQ

Viral Song of the Year

  • Agbeshie ft. Medikal – ‘Wrowroho’
  • Sister Deborah ft. Efo Chameleon – ‘Kakalika Love’
  • Shatta Wale – ‘Cultural Anthem’
  • Medikal – ‘Omo Ada (Dem Sleep)’
  • Guilty Beatz ft. Mr Eazi n Kwesi Arthur – ‘Pilolo’
  • Kawoula ft. Patapaa – ‘Daavi Ne Ba’
  • Kwaw Kese – ‘Dondo’

Outstanding Achievement Award

  • Awurama Badu, Reggie Rockstone and Dennis Tawiah
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Ready To Launch That Online Business? Take My Simple Idea Verification Test

#BellaNaijaMCM Gideon Olanrewaju of ARAEi is Making Education Accessible for Every Child 

What Should You Do When Your Friend Goofs on Social Media?

Temi Olajide: How Motherhood Has Evolved Over the Past 25 Years

Adefolake Adekola: Hidden Sugars

Advertisement
css.php