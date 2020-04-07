Harry & Meghan Markle’s New Charity Foundation Will Be Called “Archewell” | Get More Details

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Harry and Meghan Markle are finally moving on from one of their final attachments to the royal life, by announcing their plan to launch a new charitable foundation named “Archewell.”

According to reports from The Guardian, Harry and Meghan who recently moved to Los Angeles to start a new life, after relinquishing their roles as working members of the royal family, said they “look forward” to setting up the foundation.

Details about the project were reported in the Daily Telegraph, which obtained paperwork the couple filed in the US last month showing they were looking to create their own charity, volunteering service, and wide-ranging website.

In response to the news, the two said they were focusing their efforts on the coronavirus pandemic for now.

They said:

Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche the Greek word meaning source of action. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.

Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie are now living in Los Angeles where they are beginning their new life away from the royal family.

