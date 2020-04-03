Watch the Teaser for “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor & Swanky JKA

A brand new Nollywood movie, “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” is coming to the cinemas June 12, 2020, and judging from this teaser, fans all over are in for an exciting show.

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” is produced by Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels, and directed by Kayode Kasum whose directorial credits include “This Lady Called Life“, “Love Is Yellow” “Sugar Rush” and many more.

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards”, is the story of Kambili Maduka, an irresponsible, spoiled, spendthrift 28-year-old woman who’s turning 29 in a few weeks. The only thing on her mind is how to get married before she turns 30. However, after getting suspended from work due to her incessant lateness, she goes on a date with her boyfriend and he breaks up with her as he thinks she is not ‘wife material’ due to her lifestyle, dashing her hopes of getting married before 30. She decides that what she needs to do is prove to her boyfriend that she can be everything he wants her to be which is- responsible, driven, focused and wife material with the help of her best friends.

This rom-com stars Nancy Isime, Swanky JKA, Elvina Ibru, Vanessa Akpofure, Uzor Arukwe, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Sharon Ooja, Mawuli Gavor and Toyin Abraham.

See for yourself.