Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards" starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor & Swanky JKA

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch all the Behind-the-Scenes Fun of BamBam's Pregnancy Photoshoot

BN TV Scoop

There's a New Challenge in Town, Who Can Step Up?

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Another Thrilling Episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - Moving On

BN TV

Pregnancy Vlog: Grace Ajilore gets Candid about her Pregnancy Journey so far | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

See Genevieve Nnaji's Classic TikTok that's got Everyone Talking

BN TV

Learn How to Make Lettuce Chicken Wrap with Uzi on “Off the Menu” | WATCH

BN TV

At What Point does Home Training become Child Abuse? Watch Simi & Friends on "Stoopid Sessions"

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Teach you the Secret to making Fried Rice that Doesn't go Bad Easily | Watch

BN TV

Episode 2 of Kraks TV's Guarded is here | Watch

BN TV

Watch the Teaser for “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” starring Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor & Swanky JKA

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

A brand new Nollywood movie, “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” is coming to the cinemas June 12, 2020, and judging from this teaser, fans all over are in for an exciting show.

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” is produced by Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels, and directed by Kayode Kasum whose directorial credits include “This Lady Called Life“, “Love Is Yellow” “Sugar Rush” and many more.

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards”, is the story of Kambili Maduka, an irresponsible, spoiled, spendthrift 28-year-old woman who’s turning 29 in a few weeks. The only thing on her mind is how to get married before she turns 30. However, after getting suspended from work due to her incessant lateness, she goes on a date with her boyfriend and he breaks up with her as he thinks she is not ‘wife material’ due to her lifestyle, dashing her hopes of getting married before 30. She decides that what she needs to do is prove to her boyfriend that she can be everything he wants her to be which is- responsible, driven, focused and wife material with the help of her best friends.

This rom-com stars Nancy Isime, Swanky JKA, Elvina Ibru, Vanessa Akpofure, Uzor Arukwe, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Sharon Ooja, Mawuli Gavor and Toyin Abraham.

See for yourself.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Farida Yahya: Your Mental Health May Be Affecting Your Business

Advertisement
css.php