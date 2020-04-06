Connect with us

Events Inspired

You can Help Save a Life by Supporting the Lagos Food Bank COVID-19 Emergency Food Intervention Program

Events Inspired

“People still think I am meant to be a Man” Joke Bakare on Medplus, Handling Stereotypes & Running One Of The Country’s Biggest Retail Chains

Events Style

Canadian BellaStylistas Shared An Inspiring Evening With Code Black Communicator Network & Tracy Moore

Events

All the Awesome Vibes at Bond With Me – 007: TAMPA 5.0 | FTK~Konnect Events

BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living News

What Not to Do During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Events Style

See Boity Thulo, Cassper Nyovest, Maps Maponyane Sarah Langa and More At The FOMO Inducing #BlackCoffeeLuncheon

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Events

All the Highlights from The Maltina School Games that will Ignite Your Hope for the Future of Sports in Nigeria

Events

Dettol partners with Lagos State Government to promote Personal Hygiene in Schools

Events

Nuli celebrates International Day of Happiness in line with its Mantra ‘Eat Fresh, Be Happy'

Events

You can Help Save a Life by Supporting the Lagos Food Bank COVID-19 Emergency Food Intervention Program

BellaNaija.com

Published

55 mins ago

 on

In line with the Community Emergency Preparedness and Response Initiative (CEPR), the management of Lagos Food Bank has launched COVID-19 Emergency Food Intervention Plan (CEFIP).

@lagosfoodbankis a group of people passionate about helping others and driving positive change in vulnerable communities. Due to the COVID-19 Lockdown, they have taken the responsibility to support vulnerable women, children, and families who are suffering the economic impact and consequences of Lagos State lockdown since the 26th March 2020.

You too can help the Lagos Food Bank meet the increased demand for food assistance amid the COVID-19 crisis by doing any of the following:

  1. Sharing this Flyer on Story, Timeline, Feeds, Status, etc.
  2. Volunteering (Click HERE)
  3. Donating Food/Cash/ Hygiene Supplies

To support vulnerable women, children, and families.

Phone Line: 08028741322 /+2347031295645

Account: 1020057249 – UBA / Lagos Food Bank

Email: [email protected]
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Open Letter to The Elected Leaders of the Nigerian People

They Are Heroes Without Capes! Shout Out to The Amazing Auxiliary Medical Personnel Putting Their Lives At Risk Daily

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Advertisement
css.php