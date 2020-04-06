You can Help Save a Life by Supporting the Lagos Food Bank COVID-19 Emergency Food Intervention Program

In line with the Community Emergency Preparedness and Response Initiative (CEPR), the management of Lagos Food Bank has launched COVID-19 Emergency Food Intervention Plan (CEFIP).

@lagosfoodbankis a group of people passionate about helping others and driving positive change in vulnerable communities. Due to the COVID-19 Lockdown, they have taken the responsibility to support vulnerable women, children, and families who are suffering the economic impact and consequences of Lagos State lockdown since the 26th March 2020.

You too can help the Lagos Food Bank meet the increased demand for food assistance amid the COVID-19 crisis by doing any of the following:

Sharing this Flyer on Story, Timeline, Feeds, Status, etc. Volunteering (Click HERE) Donating Food/Cash/ Hygiene Supplies

To support vulnerable women, children, and families.

Phone Line: 08028741322 /+2347031295645

Account: 1020057249 – UBA / Lagos Food Bank

Email: [email protected]

