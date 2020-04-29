Connect with us

#COVID19: JIK donates Products to Lagos State Government to Aid the Disinfection of the State

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and efforts towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State, one of Nigeria’s foremost hygiene and household disinfectant brand, JIK, has donated a hundred cartons of its products to the Lagos State Government through the state Ministry of Environment. The JIK products are to be utilised for the disinfection of public places across the state.

According to the brand, the donation is in support of the state government’s fight against the pandemic which has been on the increase in recent times across the state and the country at large. 

Speaking on the gesture, the Country Manager, RB Hygiene West Africa, Asif Hashimi said, “This is a critical time and RB, makers of JIK, are proud to collaborate with the Lagos state government in the fight against COVID-19. This contribution is in line with JIK’s efforts to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by germs and viruses, as well as the promotion of good hygiene and clean environment practices in Nigeria.”

According to Asif, “Over the years, Nigerians have come to trust JIK to keep their homes in good sanitary state and help curb the spread of infectious diseases in their families. JIK is safe for the environment as it kills 99.9% of illness-causing germs on surfaces, laundry and in the environment, and this has been corroborated by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as part of precautions that should be adopted to help with prevention, amongst other measures.” 

 “JIK can be used on numerous surfaces including doorknobs, stair railing, floors, kitchen slabs, tabletops, bathrooms and toilets surfaces, washing of clothes as well as fumigation in open places to maintain a healthy and hygienic environment. We are optimistic that this humble contribution will support the overall effort of the Lagos state government to stem the tide of coronavirus in the state.” He added.”

The Country Manager further assured that the brand will continue to support the Federal and State governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

While acknowledging receipt of the products on behalf of the state government, the Director, Sanitation Services Department, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Dr. Hassan Sanuth commended the efforts of Reckitt Benckiser, Nigeria through JIK for the continued support towards the fight to effectively curtail the spread of coronavirus in Lagos State. He assured that the State government will put the donated products into good use.

JIK is from Reckitt Benckiser, makers of world-renowned household brands such as Dettol, Mortein, Harpic, Airwick, Durex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, and many more. The brand continues to play an important role in the sensitization of citizens on the dangers of germs on surfaces and the importance of healthy hygiene practices in Nigeria.
Sponsored Content

