Comedy
These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown
Phew, guys, the lockdown has not been easy for a lot of people but in the midst of this pandemic, we have all found a way to keep the smiles on our faces and happiness in our hearts. That’s all that matters, right?
When the lockdown was announced, many Nigerians wondered how they were ever going to survive this. No outing, no visitation, no constant power supply… won’t boredom finish people? But nah, social media came to the rescue.
If people thought they were soon going to get tired of their phones, they lied. From the many TikTok challenges to house parties, Instagram lives, masterclasses and so on, there are just too many online activities that’ll keep people occupied.
These things have made us laugh in the past six weeks:
TikTok
Since the lockdown began, TikTok has risen to be the ‘in-thing’ now.
First, it started with the Don’t Rush Challenge.
You don’t rush perfection #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/2xZJrtAgb9
— Ronke Raji (@ronkerajii) March 31, 2020
Yooooo this is the best hands down pic.twitter.com/Vnf8FWxo5j
— Eilani 🦋 (@EilaniWhyte) April 29, 2020
Now this is a #DontRushChallenge! 😍😍 She is beautiful and LAIDT!! || Instagram/therealcarmenkay pic.twitter.com/fuFr27FXNQ
— BET (@BET) April 30, 2020
All my #DontRushChallenge in one 🔥🔥🔥✨ which was your favorite?? pic.twitter.com/CyhBWxb91o
— Tropiicana 🇯🇲 (@TropiicalPunch) April 23, 2020
Sorry ladies I had to borrow the #dontrushchallenge song for this one.
When you stay home for too long, this is what happens 😩 (blame it on quarantine)
Gents, before now, which of these looks do you show up to work in?
Call me #Quarantino 😀 pic.twitter.com/foee2QDdtH
— ‘Tunde Omotoye (@TundeTASH) March 30, 2020
And then the men decided they wouldn’t be left out and began the Bop Daddy Challenge.
You babes cannot just be tensioning us anyhow with the make-up brush, lol. we are officially bouncing back 😤😤 Who’s collecting the baton from me? 👀 #BopDaddyChallenge #Transformation #MakeUpBrush #Dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/Z0XktB8I1P
— Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) March 30, 2020
Abi izit my phone? 😕 https://t.co/3W41biSHch pic.twitter.com/A5SWi4MyOY
— Frank Donga™ (@frankdonga_) April 1, 2020
Had to switch it up a little @falzthebahdguy #BopDaddyChallenge pic.twitter.com/ko7tAynaOM
— Nahzhor (@nahzhor) April 9, 2020
BOP CUPPY 🎧💄 #BopDaddyChallenge pic.twitter.com/q30QnxaReO
— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) April 13, 2020
It’s a Good Friday to attempt the #BopDaddyChallenge. Stay at home because there’s no where to go. pic.twitter.com/X7ibQuJ4Va
— The Suit Guy™ (@eqow_mclean) April 10, 2020
Then Nigerians decided they would take no nonsense from anyone found outside during this ‘Corona period’ with the ‘Stay Indoor‘ imitation.
Don’t mind bubu o; #StayIndoor pic.twitter.com/fj36gR1KTF
— bourgeoisie & dapper (@larabillionaire) April 27, 2020
Corona is outside https://t.co/9nJEc1uwfN pic.twitter.com/epBsl0XzVL
— מַלכָּה (@_thegingerqueen) April 25, 2020
Stay home, corona is outside 😡 https://t.co/l6MdKvscLH pic.twitter.com/jfBA5hacuZ
— Tomi Of Lagos 🦄💜 (@tomicoker_) April 25, 2020
The May 4th memes
You know what they say about Nigerians being ‘crazy’ and never taking anything serious? Well, the ‘may 4th news’ proved that.
So here’s the gist:
On the 28th of May, 2020, the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, addressed Nigerians on the progress made so far to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. He acknowledged that the lockdown has affected a lot of businesses and people’s welfare, so he decided to ease the lockdown a bit, starting from the 4th of May.
…I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 27, 2020
Well, many Nigerians felt that it was a wrong move, seeing as Nigeria now has 1728 recorded cases of infected persons.
196 new cases of #COVID19 reported;
87-Lagos
24-Kano
18-Gombe
17-Kaduna
16-FCT
10-Katsina
8-Sokoto
7-Edo
6-Borno
1-Yobe
1-Ebonyi
1-Adamawa
As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 307
Deaths: 51 pic.twitter.com/1ul1P8JvTH
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 29, 2020
Trust Nigerians na, they turned the whole speech into a joke and made memes out of the whole issue. Although it’s a serious mata, but oh well… it made our day.
NCDC on May 4th: pic.twitter.com/DYw5YzVwf7
— Dapo kodak (@LepsyDo) April 27, 2020
NCDC dropped 87 in Lagos. 😢
Corona virus asking Lagosians,
On 4th of May and days after👇 pic.twitter.com/YoQQmy8wLK
— Oloye Ayo Gbadebo (@holudaray) April 29, 2020
Lagosians after May 4: pic.twitter.com/81I6nJYaJr
— you no get PRBLM (@iiteoluwaa) April 27, 2020
When you're trying to explain to corona virus why you're still outside by 8:01 pm on May 4#lagoslockdown pic.twitter.com/bXJaI6ZEc4
— Jolayemi Michael (@jolayemi237) April 28, 2020
When corona sees traffic on 3rd mainland bridge .. #may4 #3rdmainlandbridge pic.twitter.com/AxODdQqwa4
— BLACK BOY (@NoahJoh93216877) April 27, 2020
NCDC calculating covid-19 stats on May 8th pic.twitter.com/o8SC95OPBT
— Is it plantain? (@Walere_) April 27, 2020
After going to see your babe at Ajao, and your car gets stuck on third mainland by 7:50pm,
Corona virus to you:see your life?
May 4 pic.twitter.com/43l5WHc0LB
— Lord_Kareem😈 (@KareemOgbodo) April 27, 2020
Corona waiting for Nigerians at their gates by 6am on May 4 pic.twitter.com/YSTWSGr19f
— Ex-Kolasiinator (@Bilaal_Teebash) April 28, 2020
Corona on May 4: pic.twitter.com/EkbtgwXWbn
— Iyawe I Osarumwense (@iOSarunam) April 28, 2020
Trying to explain to the coronavirus why it caught you outside after 8:00 p.m. on May 4: pic.twitter.com/HkjtDErZH2
— Chibuike Ezeokoli (@C__Ezeokoli) April 27, 2020
NCDC reporter announcing new confirmed cases on the 4th of May pic.twitter.com/HOVj3Ms5Pq
— JuJuYAE💰 (@EleluJr10) April 28, 2020
Ncdc drop 87 in lagos, and you want to flex your life on may 4th, I pity you pic.twitter.com/PJYACSQHkn
— The undertakers ⚰ 💂 (@D_Undertakers) April 29, 2020
NCDC on 4th of May with the results: pic.twitter.com/jGbDNrrIwK
— F B🌹 (@PHatBoiiiii) April 27, 2020
He’s got the whole world challenge
Started by Tyler Perry, this one definitely made our hearts melt. Phew. Not only did we get to hear heavenly voices, but this challenge has been perfect for these trying times.
View this post on Instagram
It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands! @chrystalrucker @karenclarksheard @kierrasheard @dorindaclarkcole @yolandaadams @realjohnnygill22 @davidandtamela @tasiasword @iamjhud @travisgreenetv @jencarlosmusic @only1crystalfox @rodney.east #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge
View this post on Instagram
To me this song is a prayer of humility. It’s telling the world how small we really are in all of this and how we have to trust that it’s all in God’s hands!! So here’s round two as we keep praying for the world!! Feel free to join us!! #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge @mariahcarey @usher @leannrimes @chloexhalle @missjillscott @oprah @bishopjakes @thenicolebus @gayleking @haleyreinhart @kellyrowland @michellewilliams @queenlatifah @billyraycyrus @kcihailey @thealexnewell @tikasumpter @angelarobschild @edwinafindley @cecewinans @bebewinans
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to all who participated. Let’s keep it going. Let’s continue to light up the darkness!! #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge @cynthiaerivo @whoopigoldberg @luvcrystalrenee @theebillyporter @kronmoore @reneelawless @melissa.l.williams @pastorscaesar @iamstephaniemills @morganajames @thisisryanshaw @tashacobbsleonard @ptoshastorey @shirleymurdock4real @dougwamble
How God Created…
This challenge was so… funny? Annoying? Hilarious? Naughty? Well, that depends on whatever side you fall in. Anyway, people decided to hop on the ‘how God created’ challenge and it’s been fun.
One time for my Yoruba women ♥️
Happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/kaaTVh3Vle
— ÀGBÀ! (@Oli_Ekun) April 12, 2020
One time for my Yoruba Men.
KoniBajeBaby 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6yLnLiluJk
— ÀGBÀ! (@Oli_Ekun) April 15, 2020
Was bored in the house, so finally decided to jump on one of these challenges 🙈#WhenGodMadeMeChallenge 🎥 : @captdemuren
Edited by: @theoladayo pic.twitter.com/dGdU2iDuwV
— Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) April 6, 2020
How God created @adekunleGOLD pic.twitter.com/ZYeJVFxNSA
— YOGA QUEEN🌸🧘🏿♀️🧘♀️ (@yoga_queen_D) April 28, 2020
When God created Ivorian women ! Argue with yourselves c’est un recadrage du débat 🤣🇨🇮🤝 merci. pic.twitter.com/ffnmeGbKvS
— Petit Corona 🇨🇮 (@ohmondieuloic) April 23, 2020
How God created Ghanian men 🇬🇭😂 pic.twitter.com/PfBod9IGrX
— Trish (@patrishaaa) April 10, 2020
How God created Ghanaian women🇬🇭😂 pic.twitter.com/3KAC1XPuQc
— I LOVE GHANA 🇬🇭 (@irepghana) April 11, 2020
How God created Developers 👩🏽💻 (Part 1)
😂😂#Thread pic.twitter.com/WJTfgMRReA
— Ada Nduka Oyom (@Kolokodess) April 25, 2020
How God created Developers 👩🏽💻 (Part 2)
This has to my favourite part🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/FvMaqg9AFP
— Ada Nduka Oyom (@Kolokodess) April 25, 2020
How God created @DONJAZZY #tiktok #Vtarget
Please tag @DONJAZZY oh pic.twitter.com/a4sBzFeUpF
— Sons of Donjazzy (@Chinemerem18) April 24, 2020
How God Created Lawyers🤣🤣🤣
.
.
.
Tag Lawyers and 🚶 🏃 ✈️
.
.
.
.
Lagos | May Almighty | Tara Reade | Ameen | Ankara | Paradise | 4th of May | Twitter NG | Our Lord | 3rd Mainland Bridge | MuslimsConnect | Buhari | Precious | Otunba| FriendLikeTacha pic.twitter.com/pNqorG2wPI
— The Communicator 🇳🇬 (@DE_COMMUNICATOR) April 28, 2020
So let’s continue to keep our hope alive. We’ve got this.