These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown

When the lockdown was announced, many Nigerians wondered how they were ever going to survive this. No outing, no visitation, no constant power supply… won’t boredom finish people? But nah, social media came to the rescue.

If people thought they were soon going to get tired of their phones, they lied. From the many TikTok challenges to house parties, Instagram lives, masterclasses and so on, there are just too many online activities that’ll keep people occupied.

These things have made us laugh in the past six weeks:

TikTok

Since the lockdown began, TikTok has risen to be the ‘in-thing’ now.

First, it started with the Don’t Rush Challenge.

Yooooo this is the best hands down pic.twitter.com/Vnf8FWxo5j — Eilani 🦋 (@EilaniWhyte) April 29, 2020

Now this is a #DontRushChallenge! 😍😍 She is beautiful and LAIDT!! || Instagram/therealcarmenkay pic.twitter.com/fuFr27FXNQ — BET (@BET) April 30, 2020

All my #DontRushChallenge in one 🔥🔥🔥✨ which was your favorite?? pic.twitter.com/CyhBWxb91o — Tropiicana 🇯🇲 (@TropiicalPunch) April 23, 2020

Sorry ladies I had to borrow the #dontrushchallenge song for this one. When you stay home for too long, this is what happens 😩 (blame it on quarantine) Gents, before now, which of these looks do you show up to work in? Call me #Quarantino 😀 pic.twitter.com/foee2QDdtH — ‘Tunde Omotoye (@TundeTASH) March 30, 2020

And then the men decided they wouldn’t be left out and began the Bop Daddy Challenge.

You babes cannot just be tensioning us anyhow with the make-up brush, lol. we are officially bouncing back 😤😤 Who’s collecting the baton from me? 👀 #BopDaddyChallenge #Transformation #MakeUpBrush #Dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/Z0XktB8I1P — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) March 30, 2020

It’s a Good Friday to attempt the #BopDaddyChallenge. Stay at home because there’s no where to go. pic.twitter.com/X7ibQuJ4Va — The Suit Guy™ (@eqow_mclean) April 10, 2020

Then Nigerians decided they would take no nonsense from anyone found outside during this ‘Corona period’ with the ‘Stay Indoor‘ imitation.

The May 4th memes

You know what they say about Nigerians being ‘crazy’ and never taking anything serious? Well, the ‘may 4th news’ proved that.

So here’s the gist:

On the 28th of May, 2020, the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, addressed Nigerians on the progress made so far to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. He acknowledged that the lockdown has affected a lot of businesses and people’s welfare, so he decided to ease the lockdown a bit, starting from the 4th of May.

…I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 27, 2020

Well, many Nigerians felt that it was a wrong move, seeing as Nigeria now has 1728 recorded cases of infected persons.

196 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 87-Lagos

24-Kano

18-Gombe

17-Kaduna

16-FCT

10-Katsina

8-Sokoto

7-Edo

6-Borno

1-Yobe

1-Ebonyi

1-Adamawa As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 307

Deaths: 51 pic.twitter.com/1ul1P8JvTH — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 29, 2020

Trust Nigerians na, they turned the whole speech into a joke and made memes out of the whole issue. Although it’s a serious mata, but oh well… it made our day.

NCDC on May 4th: pic.twitter.com/DYw5YzVwf7 — Dapo kodak (@LepsyDo) April 27, 2020

NCDC dropped 87 in Lagos. 😢 Corona virus asking Lagosians, On 4th of May and days after👇 pic.twitter.com/YoQQmy8wLK — Oloye Ayo Gbadebo (@holudaray) April 29, 2020

Lagosians after May 4: pic.twitter.com/81I6nJYaJr — you no get PRBLM (@iiteoluwaa) April 27, 2020

When you're trying to explain to corona virus why you're still outside by 8:01 pm on May 4#lagoslockdown pic.twitter.com/bXJaI6ZEc4 — Jolayemi Michael (@jolayemi237) April 28, 2020

NCDC calculating covid-19 stats on May 8th pic.twitter.com/o8SC95OPBT — Is it plantain? (@Walere_) April 27, 2020

After going to see your babe at Ajao, and your car gets stuck on third mainland by 7:50pm, Corona virus to you:see your life?

May 4 pic.twitter.com/43l5WHc0LB — Lord_Kareem😈 (@KareemOgbodo) April 27, 2020

Corona waiting for Nigerians at their gates by 6am on May 4 pic.twitter.com/YSTWSGr19f — Ex-Kolasiinator (@Bilaal_Teebash) April 28, 2020

Corona on May 4: pic.twitter.com/EkbtgwXWbn — Iyawe I Osarumwense (@iOSarunam) April 28, 2020

Trying to explain to the coronavirus why it caught you outside after 8:00 p.m. on May 4: pic.twitter.com/HkjtDErZH2 — Chibuike Ezeokoli (@C__Ezeokoli) April 27, 2020

NCDC reporter announcing new confirmed cases on the 4th of May pic.twitter.com/HOVj3Ms5Pq — JuJuYAE💰 (@EleluJr10) April 28, 2020

Ncdc drop 87 in lagos, and you want to flex your life on may 4th, I pity you pic.twitter.com/PJYACSQHkn — The undertakers ⚰ 💂 (@D_Undertakers) April 29, 2020

NCDC on 4th of May with the results: pic.twitter.com/jGbDNrrIwK — F B🌹 (@PHatBoiiiii) April 27, 2020

He’s got the whole world challenge

Started by Tyler Perry, this one definitely made our hearts melt. Phew. Not only did we get to hear heavenly voices, but this challenge has been perfect for these trying times.

How God Created…

This challenge was so… funny? Annoying? Hilarious? Naughty? Well, that depends on whatever side you fall in. Anyway, people decided to hop on the ‘how God created’ challenge and it’s been fun.

One time for my Yoruba women ♥️ Happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/kaaTVh3Vle — ÀGBÀ! (@Oli_Ekun) April 12, 2020

One time for my Yoruba Men. KoniBajeBaby 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6yLnLiluJk — ÀGBÀ! (@Oli_Ekun) April 15, 2020

Was bored in the house, so finally decided to jump on one of these challenges 🙈#WhenGodMadeMeChallenge 🎥 : @captdemuren

Edited by: @theoladayo pic.twitter.com/dGdU2iDuwV — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) April 6, 2020

When God created Ivorian women ! Argue with yourselves c’est un recadrage du débat 🤣🇨🇮🤝 merci. pic.twitter.com/ffnmeGbKvS — Petit Corona 🇨🇮 (@ohmondieuloic) April 23, 2020

How God created Ghanian men 🇬🇭😂 pic.twitter.com/PfBod9IGrX — Trish (@patrishaaa) April 10, 2020

How God created Ghanaian women🇬🇭😂 pic.twitter.com/3KAC1XPuQc — I LOVE GHANA 🇬🇭 (@irepghana) April 11, 2020

How God created Developers 👩🏽‍💻 (Part 2)

This has to my favourite part🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/FvMaqg9AFP — Ada Nduka Oyom (@Kolokodess) April 25, 2020

How God Created Lawyers🤣🤣🤣

.

.

.

Tag Lawyers and 🚶 🏃 ✈️

.

.

.

.

Lagos | May Almighty | Tara Reade | Ameen | Ankara | Paradise | 4th of May | Twitter NG | Our Lord | 3rd Mainland Bridge | MuslimsConnect | Buhari | Precious | Otunba| FriendLikeTacha pic.twitter.com/pNqorG2wPI — The Communicator 🇳🇬 (@DE_COMMUNICATOR) April 28, 2020

Phew, guys, the lockdown has not been easy for a lot of people but in the midst of this pandemic, we have all found a way to keep the smiles on our faces and happiness in our hearts. That’s all that matters, right?

So let’s continue to keep our hope alive. We’ve got this.