These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown

These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown

Phew, guys, the lockdown has not been easy for a lot of people but in the midst of this pandemic, we have all found a way to keep the smiles on our faces and happiness in our hearts. That’s all that matters, right?

BellaNaija Features

Published

3 hours ago

 on

When the lockdown was announced, many Nigerians wondered how they were ever going to survive this. No outing, no visitation, no constant power supply… won’t boredom finish people? But nah, social media came to the rescue.

If people thought they were soon going to get tired of their phones, they lied. From the many TikTok challenges to house parties, Instagram  lives, masterclasses and so on, there are just too many online activities that’ll keep people occupied.

These things have made us laugh in the past six weeks:

TikTok

Since the lockdown began, TikTok has risen to be the ‘in-thing’ now.

First, it started with the Don’t Rush Challenge.

 

And then the men decided they wouldn’t be left out and began the Bop Daddy Challenge.

Then Nigerians decided they would take no nonsense from anyone found outside during this ‘Corona period’ with the ‘Stay Indoor‘ imitation.

The May 4th memes

You know what they say about Nigerians being ‘crazy’ and never taking anything serious? Well, the ‘may 4th news’ proved that.

So here’s the gist:

On the 28th of May, 2020, the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, addressed Nigerians on the progress made so far to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. He acknowledged that the lockdown has affected a lot of businesses and people’s welfare, so he decided to ease the lockdown a bit, starting from the 4th of May.

Well, many Nigerians felt that it was a wrong move, seeing as Nigeria now has 1728 recorded cases of infected persons.

Trust Nigerians na, they turned the whole speech into a joke and made memes out of the whole issue. Although it’s a serious mata, but oh well… it made our day.

 

He’s got the whole world challenge

Started by Tyler Perry, this one definitely made our hearts melt. Phew. Not only did we get to hear heavenly voices, but this challenge has been perfect for these trying times.

 

How God Created…

This challenge was so… funny? Annoying? Hilarious? Naughty? Well, that depends on whatever side you fall in. Anyway, people decided to hop on the ‘how God created’ challenge and it’s been fun.



So let’s continue to keep our hope alive. We’ve got this.

