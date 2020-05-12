He Spoke their Union into Existence! Anita & Kwame’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

The beautiful Anita and Kwame‘s love story is just melting our hearts in all the right places. The very first time, Kwame met Anita he said he was going to marry her. Years after, Instagram brought them together and the word “Interesting” was the start of their conversation.

Their conversation gradually grew from then and now they are getting ready to tie the knot. Let’s just say that Kwame spoke the words and now those words have become a reality.

If you love to read love stories, then www.bellanaijaweddings.com is your plug.

How We Met

By the groom-to-be, Kwame

Interesting- This is the one word that brought us together and today we stand here as husband and wife to begin our forever journey. Social media can be a weapon of love or a weapon of destruction but we found love through social media.

About 6 years ago, I saw Anita at a distance on KNUST campus when visiting a friend and I immediately told the friend, “I will marry this lady”. Well, Anita was not even looking my way and my friend laughed at me over it that I wasn’t serious as Anita was already taken. Fast forward to 2018, I met Anita again but this time through social media (Instagram). Anita posted on her handle (“Ask me a question and I will answer you truthfully”). I was too shy to ask her a question but was following the conversation on her timeline keenly. Someone asked Anita, “do you have a boyfriend?” and she responded “No”. At that moment, I don’t know what came over me but every fibre of my being awakened and I slid into her DM and typed INTERESTING!!

Anita was obviously stunned to see this because in her mind she was wondering what was Interesting. She replied back and said “what’s interesting” and I responded back and said “years ago, I saw you on campus and was told you were in a serious relationship so seeing your response to the question whether you have a boyfriend is …” One thing led to another and after a series of grilling and high ended questions which made me run to google to understand the meaning of some of the words she used ?, the rest they say is history. Meeting you has been surreal and I simply can’t understand how I got this lucky in life. Today, we make a vow to each other to proffer our undying love to each other. I fell in love with the way you touched me without using your hands. Each day I love you more and in short, I will part with anything for you, but you my love!! I love you immensely Anita ❤.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @nitta_o

Groom-to-be: @nanaquameasare

Photography: @jemaweddings

Makeup: @phab_hairnmakeup

Outfit: @megmorrisondesigns & @dressup_luxfashion