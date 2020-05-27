AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 338

Connect with us

Style

AsoEbi Bella

Published

2 hours ago

 on

@mimzbee

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Beautiful bride and her #AsoEbiBella for #Meettheeoshos19 Event planner- @victoriabrooksevents Photography- @olalexyphotography Asooke – @bimmms24 Makeup – @oteniaramakeovers

MUA- @house of_miney Gele- @adufegele Outfit- @tosinalasooke Beads – @motolani_beads Photo- @house_of_miney

@daniel_aisosa

Photo- @georgeokorostudios

@therealrhonkefella in @rhonkefellacollections

@tavi_edan

@jeffbankz

@christiana_hebrews

@realomosexy

@yettieboo

@itz_aminu

@leoneandgrey in @teminaiyeclothing

@emgee_beauty

@georgeokorostudios

@daniel_aisosa

@vivian_ugegbe_ajaelo Makeup @sweettamara_ Photography @nonniz_photography

Outfit- @blackandphamous

Mom @rukkayahsdiary & her son

#DjExclusive in @kinghakbal

@sharonooja in @theebijou

@esianderson [email protected] _apparel Hair @pepys_hair Accessories @gwyneth_beautycourt

@veezeebaybeh in @theenkayclothing

@iam_everfresh

@lillyafe! Outfit- @2207bytbally

@seedee_b Photo – @fruithloopworks

@moofadesigns

@mirah.ng

@iambrittanybelle

@ann_ita1

@meetimma in @amyaghomi

@_stitchesbyaisy_

@borah_george

@tinahteise in @fatumahasha

@empress_dictabee

Kids!

@eleanorgoodeyphotography Hairstylist @tobbiestouch Hair accessories @scarlet_nigeria Outfits @heiresscouturenigeria Fabric @bandefabrics

@emefamamaga Dress- @asedacollection

@pweetyfowowe

@tolulope_solutions & family. Photo- @m12photography

@vlogswithada

#DeloachTwins Mom- @ipheey

Outfit by @Teeshogsclothier Photography by @budsandtodds Decor by Mum @_oredola_

@chebiicateringservices & family #EidMubarak Makeup @rahamahbeautypro Photography @moh_visuals Turban @muhallyscollections

@fabulouslight01 Outfit @mkm_clothing Hair @seunseun001

@abena_primadonna at #jenuel2k19

@i.maryam_ MUA @flooksmakeovers Outfits @jaydawoman Photo @dteestudios

@tolulope_solutions @ms_soteria Photo- @m12photography Kente Dresses- @seamsandmarvelsfabrics

