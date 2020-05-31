We ❤️ Kiki Omeili’s “Grown & Sexy” Birthday Snaps

Award-winning actress, Kiki Omeili, whose AMVCA nominated movie, “RUN” recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video, is a year older today, and she has released some new photos, and we must say, she looks amazing!!!

Rocking a grown and sexy look, she appears to have emerged from lockdown looking even more elegant and enthralling.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

GROWN and Sexy

+1

Happy Birthday to me 💕💕💕

To God be ALL the glory and

May Everything Good Come!

Happy birthday to her!

Enjoy her breathtaking birthday photos.

Photography: @lowoslens

Makeup: @cocos_touch