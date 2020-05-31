Nollywood
We ❤️ Kiki Omeili’s “Grown & Sexy” Birthday Snaps
Award-winning actress, Kiki Omeili, whose AMVCA nominated movie, “RUN” recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video, is a year older today, and she has released some new photos, and we must say, she looks amazing!!!
Rocking a grown and sexy look, she appears to have emerged from lockdown looking even more elegant and enthralling.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote:
GROWN and Sexy
+1
Happy Birthday to me 💕💕💕
To God be ALL the glory and
May Everything Good Come!
Happy birthday to her!
Enjoy her breathtaking birthday photos.
Photography: @lowoslens
Makeup: @cocos_touch