Connect with us

Nollywood

We ❤️ Kiki Omeili's “Grown & Sexy” Birthday Snaps

Nollywood Scoop

Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko are Having a Baby 🎉

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge Watch this Classic Mount Zion Movie “Haunting Shadows” | #BNMovieFeature

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Alhaji Salleh learn any lesson? Find Out on this Episode of "The Chronicles"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ronke Ojo-Anthony is Making a Grand Return to Our TV Screens

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

There's So Much Intrigue and Suspense in Olumense's New Short Film "Atumarilaka"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Katung Aduwak Set to Premiere Short Film 'Not Supposed To Be Here' starring Gbenro Ajibade & Jeremy Smith

Movies & TV Nollywood

Rachael Okonkwo is as Graceful as ever as she Celebrates her Birthday

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uru Eke's Monologue of Joseph Arnone's "Smile Pretty Alice" is A Must Watch!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 4 of Toka McBaror's Web Series "The Chronicles" on BN TV

Nollywood

We ❤️ Kiki Omeili’s “Grown & Sexy” Birthday Snaps

BellaNaija.com

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Award-winning actress, Kiki Omeili, whose AMVCA nominated movie, “RUN” recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video, is a year older today, and she has released some new photos, and we must say, she looks amazing!!!

Rocking a grown and sexy look, she appears to have emerged from lockdown looking even more elegant and enthralling.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

GROWN and Sexy
+1
Happy Birthday to me 💕💕💕
To God be ALL the glory and
May Everything Good Come!

Happy birthday to her!

Enjoy her breathtaking birthday photos.

Photography: @lowoslens
Makeup: @cocos_touch

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What We’re Not Gonna Do Is White Wash Corrupt Politicians… Okay?

BN Presents In Loving Memory… For the Light That Continues to Shine in Our Hearts

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The Ultimate Guide to Guest Posting For Beginners

#BellaNaijaWCW Tolu Adeleke is Helping Improve Maternal & Child Health in Nigeria with Tolu The Midwife

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Kids a Head Start on Charitable Giving… Use These Tips!

Advertisement
css.php