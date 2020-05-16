Connect with us

Great News from the Lagos Isolation Centre: A Baby is Delivered & 67 Coronavirus Patients are Discharged 🎉

It's True that Nigerians Evacuated from other Countries Have to Pay for Quarantine | The Foreign Affairs Minister Explains Why

Here's a Look at 9 Major #COVID-19 Updates in Nigeria

The Suspended Re-deployment of the #Immigration5 Ladies Shows what Social Media can Achieve as a Community 👏🏽

Read up on 8 Updates of #COVID19 in these African Countries

#DomesticViolence: This Incident Proves that you can't Assault your Partner in Lagos State & Get Away with it

These Guys say Jeff Bezos could Become the World's First Trillionaire by 2026

The Court Ruling against the Nigeria Customs Service You Probably Should Know About

Get Updated on these Important Coronavirus World Happenings | #COVID19

Learn these 12 Facts about Ibrahim Gambari, the Newly Appointed Chief of Staff to the President

8 mins ago

Some great news from Lagos State in the fight against coronavirus on Saturday: a COVID-19 patient was delivered of a baby!

Gboyega Akosile, the Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared the great news on his Twitter.

And even more great news: 67 patients have tested negative and have been discharged!

Akosile wrote:

Surely there’s a reason to rejoice today in Lagos. We discharged 67 #COVID19 patients. Also, we were blessed with a bouncing baby by one of our #Covid_19 patients. Mother and child are in good condition. The delivery, was done through a caesarean section. Congrats everyone!

As the government and health officials continue to do battle in the frontlines, we should continue to support them by staying safe and maintaining physical distancing.

We’re going to beat this thing!

Photo Credit: gboyegaakosile

