Great News from the Lagos Isolation Centre: A Baby is Delivered & 67 Coronavirus Patients are Discharged 🎉

Some great news from Lagos State in the fight against coronavirus on Saturday: a COVID-19 patient was delivered of a baby!

Gboyega Akosile, the Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared the great news on his Twitter.

And even more great news: 67 patients have tested negative and have been discharged!

Akosile wrote:

Surely there’s a reason to rejoice today in Lagos. We discharged 67 #COVID19 patients. Also, we were blessed with a bouncing baby by one of our #Covid_19 patients. Mother and child are in good condition. The delivery, was done through a caesarean section. Congrats everyone!

As the government and health officials continue to do battle in the frontlines, we should continue to support them by staying safe and maintaining physical distancing.

We’re going to beat this thing!

Photo Credit: gboyegaakosile