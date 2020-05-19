Connect with us

News

3 Nigerians Make the Shortlist of the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

News Scoop

The Oba of Benin Gets a New Prince 👶🏽

News

Presidency Extends the Gradual Easing of Lockdown by 2 Weeks | #COVID19 Updates

News

Bashir Ahmad says the Completion of the Second Niger Bridge will be a Gift to Citizens, Nigerians Don’t Agree

News

Sanwo-Olu is Open to Reopening the Economy, but there are Conditions

News

What You Need to Know About Lagos State's Guidelines for the "Second Phase of Easing the Lockdown" | #COVID19 Updates

News

Great News from the Lagos Isolation Centre: A Baby is Delivered & 67 Coronavirus Patients are Discharged 🎉

News

It's True that Nigerians Evacuated from other Countries Have to Pay for Quarantine | The Foreign Affairs Minister Explains Why

News

Here's a Look at 9 Major #COVID-19 Updates in Nigeria

News

The Suspended Re-deployment of the #Immigration5 Ladies Shows what Social Media can Achieve as a Community 👏🏽

News

3 Nigerians Make the Shortlist of the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Jowhor IleChikodili Emelumadu and Irenosen Okojie are 3 Nigerians who make up the 5-man shortlist of the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing, the premier short story prize in Africa.

The £10,000 Prize is awarded annually for a short story (with a length of 3000 – 10000 words) by an African writer published in English.

This year’s list includes 3 Nigerians, a Namibian/Rwandan, and a Tanzanian.

Jowhor Ile is shortlisted for his story “Fisherman’s Stew” published in The Sewanee Review. Chikodili Emelumadu for ‘What to do when your child brings home a Mami Wata’ published in The Shadow Booth: Vol.2. Irenosen Okojie for ‘Grace Jones’ from “Nudibranch“, published by Hachette.

The Tanzanian, Erica Sugo Anyadike was shortlisted for his short story ‘How to Marry An African President’ published in adda: Commonwealth Stories; and Rémy Ngamije, from Rwanda and Namibia, for ‘The Neighbourhood Watch’, published in The Johannesburg Review of Books.

Jowhor had in 2016 won the Etisalat Literature Prize for his novel “And After Many Days.”

So happy for the shortlisted writers!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dienye Diri: These Skills Will Help You Get into the Workforce Efficiently

Mfonobong Inyang: Online Learning or Home Schooling?

Lawyer & Digital Entrepreneur ‘Fred Oyetayo of Fresible is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Are You Young & Ambitious Looking to Get on the Home Ownership Ladder?

Osayi Lasisi: How To Sell your Products and Services Faster Using Affiliate Programs
Advertisement
css.php