3 Nigerians Make the Shortlist of the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Jowhor Ile, Chikodili Emelumadu and Irenosen Okojie are 3 Nigerians who make up the 5-man shortlist of the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing, the premier short story prize in Africa.

The £10,000 Prize is awarded annually for a short story (with a length of 3000 – 10000 words) by an African writer published in English.

This year’s list includes 3 Nigerians, a Namibian/Rwandan, and a Tanzanian.

Jowhor Ile is shortlisted for his story “Fisherman’s Stew” published in The Sewanee Review. Chikodili Emelumadu for ‘What to do when your child brings home a Mami Wata’ published in The Shadow Booth: Vol.2. Irenosen Okojie for ‘Grace Jones’ from “Nudibranch“, published by Hachette.

The Tanzanian, Erica Sugo Anyadike was shortlisted for his short story ‘How to Marry An African President’ published in adda: Commonwealth Stories; and Rémy Ngamije, from Rwanda and Namibia, for ‘The Neighbourhood Watch’, published in The Johannesburg Review of Books.

Jowhor had in 2016 won the Etisalat Literature Prize for his novel “And After Many Days.”

So happy for the shortlisted writers!