Join UNHCR & donate to Protect & Support Refugee Families this Ramadan Season

ID Cabasa's story about Failure & Bouncing Back is so Inspiring

Nigerian American Mother-Daughter Nurses Uchenna & Ona Onyia are Jimmy Kimmel's #HealthCareHeroes of the Week

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Join UNHCR & donate to Protect & Support Refugee Families this Ramadan Season

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

This Ramadan, let’s imagine all the incredible ways we can help refugees together. Even a small donation can mean the difference between a hungry child and a table of food at iftar. #EveryGiftCounts

Please donate today via online payment:

Bank Name: Standard Chartered
Account Name: UNHCR Special Account
Account Number: 0002706104.

Any amount helps

Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

