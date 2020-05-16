Inspired
Join UNHCR & donate to Protect & Support Refugee Families this Ramadan Season
This Ramadan, let’s imagine all the incredible ways we can help refugees together. Even a small donation can mean the difference between a hungry child and a table of food at iftar. #EveryGiftCounts
Please donate today via online payment:
Bank Name: Standard Chartered
Account Name: UNHCR Special Account
Account Number: 0002706104.
Any amount helps
———————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content