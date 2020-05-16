OPPO partners with Netflix to give its Users a Satisfying Visual Experience using the New Reno3 Series

OPPO, a world-leading smartphone brand, today announced that it has entered a partnership with Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, enabling consumers to enjoy movies and TV shows on their new Reno3 Series. This was done in an effort to bring state-of-the-art visual experience to more users through immersive smartphone entertainment technology. In order to deliver the best entertainment audio and video experiences possible, OPPO has made enhanced both software and hardware of the Reno3 Series. With Netflix HD Certification, HD videos are available via the pre-installed Netflix App on Reno3 Series, putting high-definition videos in the pocket.

This partnership brings together great entertainment and technology with the hopes of allowing more people around the world to access great entertainment. As the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, with over 183 million paid members in over 190 countries, Netflix gives its members access to TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.

OPPO supplements this with a full-equipped “Pocket Cinema” device that can go everywhere with the users; OPPO Reno3 Series. With this, OPPO Reno3 was created to bring high-quality entertainment, on mobile, just as it is viewed on TV or on Computers.

Here are few custom-made features of the Reno3 Series that will make your Audio-Visual experience very immersive, especially when streaming Netflix content:

HD Viewing Freebies: The new Reno3 Series will offer Netflix in HD (for users who have the Standard or Premium plans) and the Netflix app pre-installed on the device. Users can enjoy exclusive, magnificent video content, anytime and anywhere on Reno3 Series. With the HD video quality, the whole experience will feel like a small pocket cinema.

Super AMOLED Screen: The Reno3 Pro has upgraded its Super AMOLED Screen so that even under the bright light of daytime, texts and images are clearly visible on the screen. More than brightness, the Super AMOLED screen is excellent in the color display Dolby Atmos® Sound System: Reno3 Series devices support Dolby Atmos®, which delivers not only an improvement on regular audio-visual content, but also offers a close-to-action stereo effect for the Dolby Atmos-certified content. All the improvement on software makes OPPO Reno3 Series a portable home theater that provides a remarkable, immersive, feast for the eyes and ears Long-Lasting Battery & Overheating Prevention: Reno3 Series offers 14-Hours of Non-Stop Streaming via its cutting-edge battery optimization software technology. Reno3 Series has optimized both power consumption and temperature control, enabling longer watch time, with enhanced user experience, while preventing overheating.

Video Quality Enhancement: With the demand for short video increasing exponentially, OPPO is the first in the industry that achieved visual optimization for short video at the software level. Through its self-developed technology, OSIE Ultra Clear Visual Effect, the improvement of video image quality once activated is quite evident, especially for brightness and saturation. This makes an image more refined with brighter colors.

Eye Protection: The expected high power consumption was also optimized, without affecting the quality of the display and taking into consideration the impact of bright light on the naked eyes. As such, the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification for ensuring world-class protection for users’ eyes has recognized the OPPO Reno3 Pro.

As a standard, all Reno3 Series models come standard with this feature and the high-quality short video experience inspires users to enjoy a relaxing break on a busy day. In addition, OPPO Reno3 Series support Hi-Res-ready earphones and audio source, allowing even better music experience in high resolution.

OPPO has not only incorporated innovative design and outstanding visual experience into its products but also developed industry-leading capabilities via cutting-edge technology, such as photography, zoom, video stabilization, and VOOC flash charge, to meet the diversified demand of different real-life scenarios.

Market availability

OPPO Reno3 Pro, packed with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, 64MP Zoom Quad cam, 44MP Dual Punch-hole Camera with Dual Lens Bokeh, and world-first-ever 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-hole Super AMOLED Display and OPPO Reno3, with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM，48MP Zoom Quad cam, 44MP Front Camera will also be available for pre-order from 15/5/2020 to 19/5/2020 and will be available for sale via accredited dealerships and key eCommerce platforms nationwide. The RRP is N159,000 and N209,000 respectively and it is also protected by a 2-year OPPO Care Warranty policy.

