Serena Williams Is The Face of the Stuart Weitzman SS20 Campaign!

In a first for the tennis superstar and female icon, Serena Williams debuted as the new face of Stuart Weitzman! This is her first major campaign for a fashion brand. She shared “I’ve been wearing [Stuart Weitzman shoes] for probably over a decade now and they’re a real staple in my closet,” Serena says of why she loves the brand. But there’s one more reason:

“Most of all… it’s SW and it has my initials.”

According to a statement from the brand:

Stuart Weitzman is proud to announce Serena Williams as its new global spokeswoman, a relationship that started at the beginning of the year. The tennis trailblazer, social change leader and mother stars in the new 2020 Campaign, which highlights women as pillars of hope and optimism for their communities. Serena exemplifies this sentiment first as a mother, and also as someone who has demonstrated resilience and courage to overcome obstacles throughout her career. Inspired by this, the campaign features her on a platform, standing tall in silhouettes designed to lift you up. Coupled with the confident energy Serena emanates, the campaign reinforces the notion that women possess the innate strength to be symbols of hope for their communities — a message that is especially relevant right now. “Now, more than ever, is a moment to focus on hope and moving forward,” Serena explains. “I want women of every generation to be inspired to do so, one step at a time.”

The 2020 Campaign is part of Stuart Weitzman’s ongoing philanthropic partnership with Vital Voices Global Partnership, an international nonprofit dedicated to investing in women leaders who drive global change. Serena Williams & Stuart Weitzman selected two women leaders — and their organizations focused on lifting up women of colour — who support vulnerable communities in the midst of COVID-19. These leaders are Sage Ke’alohilani Quiamno, co-founder of Future For Us — an organisation dedicated to advancing women of colour at work — and Ashlee Wisdom, founder of Health In Her HUE, a platform that connects Black women to healthcare providers, services and resources that are committed to their health and well-being.

The campaign was shot by Ethan James Green (who has been published in i-D Magazine, VOGUE and Vanity Fair) and styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who selected an all-white palette to draw attention to the shoes, a range she said was “classic and refined to elegant and bold to sleek and sexy — all facets that could describe our muse.”

A white Dream Bandits bodysuit is the centre piece of this campaign, with a variety of matching white blazers and trench coats . The campaign highlights Stuart Weitzman’s ethos of melding fashion, function and fit in every piece and shows off a selection of Stuart Weitzman shoes including the ALEENA slide (a fresh take on the signature NUDIST sandal); as well as the sculptural ANNY and MANILA lug-sole loafer.

On Instagram, Serena shared more the collection itself. “I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore!” I hope through this campaign and Stuart Weitzman’s partnership with @VitalVoices, we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities.”

Watch the campaign video here:

Credits

Makeup artist Natasha Gross

Hairstylist Angela Meadows

Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

