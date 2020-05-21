Connect with us

Women Inspiring Impact Network (WiiN) donates Food & Essential PPEs to Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF)

Women Inspiring Impact Network (WiiN), a not for profit organisation focused on enabling growing women leaders to discover their best selves, focus on opportunities, achieve indelible impact, and success, today announced the donation of food and essential PPEs to Women At Risk International Foundation, (WARIF),  a non governmental organisation which promotes zero tolerance of violence against women in Nigeria.

Left – Dr. Kemi DaSilva Ibru- Founder WARIF. Right – Folashade Ambrose – Medebem Founder, WiiN.

Through this initiative, WiiN is lending its hand to support vulnerable women through the impactful efforts of WARIF by donating palliatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Dr. Kemi Dasilva- Ibru, Founder of WARIF, expressed appreciation to WiiN for supporting the NGO. She assured WiiN of its continued dedication to protecting vulnerable women in Nigeria.

In her statement, Folashade Ambrose – Medebem, founder, WiiN, emphasized that it was critical for WiiN to identify another area where women needed support and play its own part. She expressed her confidence that this collaboration will contribute to ensure zero tolerance to abuse against women and improve the awareness of COVID-19.

WiiN and WARIF also expressed their sincere appreciation to all corporate and individual donors whose invaluable support have provided aid and succour to the women and enabled a successful event.

For more information, please follow @womeninspiringimpactnetwork and @warif_ng.
