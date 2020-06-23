Connect with us

Events

Yay! Casava goes Live: You don't want to miss the Product Launch | July 1st

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

Events

Join Tonye Cole, Amin S Ameen, Dami Oniru at the ‘The Power of One’ Conference - Saturday, June 20

Events

A Beautiful Floral Procession Was Held as a Tribute to Ibidunni Ighodalo

Events

Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, Karrueche Tran spotted at Teyana Taylor's "The Album" Listening Party

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Union Bank set to co-sponsor the anticipated TEDxLagos Virtual Gathering themed 'Upside' | June 13th

Events

Join BellaNaija for a Special Panel Discussion at TEDxLagos Conference: "Storytelling for our Future History Books" | June 13

Events

Timi Dakolo, TY Bello to join Babajide Sanwo-olu, Wole Soyinka at the Youth Pro-Democracy Webinar to Commemorate June 12 & Democracy Day

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Yay! Casava goes Live: You don’t want to miss the Product Launch | July 1st

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Casava goes live on Wednesday July 1st 2020, with a special digital event!

Join us as we share our vision to provide an undeniably needed service; Employment Insurance.

As Africa’s 1st employment insurance company, Casava will create tremendous value, reduce the negative effects of involuntary loss of employment, and provide immense benefits to communities.

We have built Casava from the ground up and we can’t wait to unwrap everything new we bring to the ecosystem.

It is 8 days till lift off and we humbly request your time at our official product launch, please confirm attendance by registering HERE.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————-BellaNaija is a media partner for Casava Product Launch

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Emma Uchendu: Let’s Talk About Your Working Capital

Grace Agada: How to Save Big and Double Your Cash Reserves

BN Prose: Temisan’s Tears by Ayobami Esther

Fabrication Engineer Jerry Mallo of Bennie Agro Ltd is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

There Is So Much Noise, Chaos & Sadness in the World Right Now… Here Are 6 Ways You Can Lift Your Spirits

Advertisement
css.php