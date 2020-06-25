This Wednesday, July 1st 2020, Africa’s first Employment Insurance company, Casava, is going live with a special digital event!

Join the Casava team as they share their vision to provide an undeniably needed service; Employment Insurance.

As Africa’s 1st employment insurance company, Casava will create tremendous value, reduce the negative effects of involuntary loss of employment, and provide immense benefits to communities.

The team has built Casava from the ground up and are excited to unwrap everything new they will be bringing to the ecosystem, get to know more about this when you attend their digital event on July 1st.

