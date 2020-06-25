Connect with us

Events

Get Ready For The Casava Product Launch | July 1

Events Music

Katy Perry, Tinashe, Gryffin and more to Perform in this Week’s Coke Studio Sessions

Events

Join the Conversation on Substance Abuse and Mental Health with Tony Rapu and more | Friday, June 26 

Events

Here's how Young Nigerians feel about Substances and why We can’t wait for 1:30 pm this Friday!

Events

Get Ready to Unlock the Wealth Code of Naija this Weekend with Oladipupo Clement

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Events

Yay! Casava goes Live: You don't want to miss the Product Launch | July 1st

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

Events

Join Tonye Cole, Amin S Ameen, Dami Oniru at the ‘The Power of One’ Conference - Saturday, June 20

Events

A Beautiful Floral Procession Was Held as a Tribute to Ibidunni Ighodalo

Events

Get Ready For The Casava Product Launch | July 1

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

This Wednesday, July 1st 2020, Africa’s first Employment Insurance company, Casava, is going live with a special digital event!

Join the Casava team as they share their vision to provide an undeniably needed service; Employment Insurance.

As Africa’s 1st employment insurance company, Casava will create tremendous value, reduce the negative effects of involuntary loss of employment, and provide immense benefits to communities.

The team has built Casava from the ground up and are excited to unwrap everything new they will be bringing to the ecosystem, get to know more about this when you attend their digital event on July 1st.

Please confirm attendance by registering HERE.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Anna Ekeledo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ese Atakpu: Did You Choose Your Partner for Passion or For Security?

Emma Uchendu: Let’s Talk About Your Working Capital

Grace Agada: How to Save Big and Double Your Cash Reserves

Advertisement
css.php