Davido Still on his Much-Needed Cleansing unfollows Everyone on Instagram

BellaNaija.com

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Davido, who is one of the most followed celebrities in Nigerian with 17 million followers, has unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including his crew, friends, and fianceé, Chioma.

This could be part of his self-care and much need cleansing which he shared a few weeks back.

But whatever the reason may be, everyone is wishing him peace and love. And that he comes out of his cleanse refreshed, and his album, “A Better Time“.

