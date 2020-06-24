Connect with us

Get Ready to Unlock the Wealth Code of Naija this Weekend with Oladipupo Clement

Here's how Young Nigerians feel about Substances and why We can’t wait for 1:30 pm this Friday!

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Yay! Casava goes Live: You don't want to miss the Product Launch | July 1st

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

Join Tonye Cole, Amin S Ameen, Dami Oniru at the ‘The Power of One’ Conference - Saturday, June 20

A Beautiful Floral Procession Was Held as a Tribute to Ibidunni Ighodalo

Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, Karrueche Tran spotted at Teyana Taylor's "The Album" Listening Party

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Union Bank set to co-sponsor the anticipated TEDxLagos Virtual Gathering themed 'Upside' | June 13th

As the world braces itself for a paradigm shift occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and world economic downturn, it is pertinent for Nigeria; the largest black nation and Africa’s economic giant to take a leading leap in the right direction.

Oladipupo Clement, a global investor and trusted wealth creation & retention coach, has gathered an excellent panel of industry leaders to unlock the wealth code in Nigeria. The event is a 2-day virtual conference of The Global Wealth Creation Summit 2020 themed “Unlocking the Wealth Code of Naija”, taking place this Friday 26th  to Saturday 27th June 2020 at 6 pm (WAT).

On the panel is Olumide Oladapo Emmanuel, popularly known as the “Common Sense Guru” and one of the world’s leading relationship experts, motivational speakers and wealth creation agents, Tade Cash; the king of rental income investor in Africa, a cash flow entrepreneur and investor, Niyi Adesanya; Nigeria’s number one management consultant and CEO of Fifth Gear Plus, Olatunde Samson; a man of multiple talents, an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, author, consultant, coach and digital entrepreneur, Adenike Ogunlesi; founder of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, foremost indigenous lifestyle clothing brand in Nigeria, operating to international standards in the design, production, and retail of children’s clothing, and Damilola Hassan; a wealth management enthusiast with over fourteen years’ experience in the Financial Services sector.

The Global Wealth Creation Summit 2020 is going to bring an immeasurable wealth of knowledge!

Register HERE for this life-changing, socio-economic event.

Follow the conversation on Instagram & Twitter

For inquiries:

Call: 09060005737 or 09060005747

Email: [email protected]

