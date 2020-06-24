As the world braces itself for a paradigm shift occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and world economic downturn, it is pertinent for Nigeria; the largest black nation and Africa’s economic giant to take a leading leap in the right direction.

Oladipupo Clement, a global investor and trusted wealth creation & retention coach, has gathered an excellent panel of industry leaders to unlock the wealth code in Nigeria. The event is a 2-day virtual conference of The Global Wealth Creation Summit 2020 themed “Unlocking the Wealth Code of Naija”, taking place this Friday 26th to Saturday 27th June 2020 at 6 pm (WAT).

On the panel is Olumide Oladapo Emmanuel, popularly known as the “Common Sense Guru” and one of the world’s leading relationship experts, motivational speakers and wealth creation agents, Tade Cash; the king of rental income investor in Africa, a cash flow entrepreneur and investor, Niyi Adesanya; Nigeria’s number one management consultant and CEO of Fifth Gear Plus, Olatunde Samson; a man of multiple talents, an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, author, consultant, coach and digital entrepreneur, Adenike Ogunlesi; founder of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, foremost indigenous lifestyle clothing brand in Nigeria, operating to international standards in the design, production, and retail of children’s clothing, and Damilola Hassan; a wealth management enthusiast with over fourteen years’ experience in the Financial Services sector.

The Global Wealth Creation Summit 2020 is going to bring an immeasurable wealth of knowledge!

