Connect with us

News

Everything We Know About Toyin Salau's Murder

Inspired News

Temie Giwa-Tubosun is Cartier Women's Initiative's 2020 Laureate for Sub-Saharan Africa 👏🏽

Inspired News

Celebrating Ibidunni Ighodalo's Life and Legacy

News

President Emmanuel Macron declares France 'Green Zone' in First Victory Against COVID-19

News

Tributes Pour in following Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Sad Passing

News

10 COVID-19 Updates to Read Today

News

Federal Government to Retain Passports of Travellers to Nigeria & More Coronavirus Updates

News

Premier League Players will have their Names Replaced with a Black Lives Matter Logo on Jerseys

News

Obaseki has been Disqualified from Edo Governorship Primary Election

News

What Nigerian Governors say they’re doing to End Sexual & Gender-based Violence

News

Everything We Know About Toyin Salau’s Murder

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Oluwatoyin Salau, a Nigerian-American activist was reportedly murdered days after she tweeted about being sexually assaulted by a black man who offered her a ride, after attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Tallahassee.

She was found dead on Saturday night, June 13, alongside an AARP volunteer, Victoria Sims, 75. Both women were reported missing before being found dead around 2100 block of Monday Road in Tallahassee.

Her last tweet:

A suspect has been arrested

On Sunday, the Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a suspected identified as, Aaron Glee Jr., a Florida man with a long criminal history for domestic and other cases.

The suspect, Aaron Glee Jr., has been taken into custody, police said in the press release.

The Nigerian government, activists, celebrities are demanding justice for the murder of Toyin:

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has weighed in on the alleged murder of Toyin, describing her death as highly depressing and cruel.

She made this known in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of NiDCOM.

ALLEGED KILLING OF TOYIN SALAU IN THE US, DABIRI-EREWA CALLS FOR THOROUGH INVESTIGATION

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has described the alleged murder of 19-year- old Nigerian-American Activist, Toyin Salau.

In the US as highly depressing and cruel.

She, therefore, urged the US government to conduct a thorough investigation on the circumstances leading to Miss Salau’s death. Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. The NIDCOM boss condoled with the immediate family of Ms Salau who died while advocating against oppression and injustice.

Toyin Salau, a 19-year-old lady of Nigerian origin, was found dead days after she was declared missing in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, the United States. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Toyin, who spoke at Black Lives Matters protests in the city, was last seen June 6 near Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue, Tallahassee.

Salau was declared missing hours after she tweeted she was sexually assaulted.

Toyin tweeted that a man molested her that morning around Park Avenue and Richview Road, Tallahassee, Florida. She said the man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions.”

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.”

According to reports, the Tallahassee Community Action Agency conducted a search party on Wednesday night, starting at Bethel AME Church.

The demonstrators searched for hours. They carried flashlights and asked for medics to join them in case she was hurt. Salau on June 15, after a week of her abduction, was found dead. Before her confirmed death, she was very passionate about government policies, fighting racism and other issues affecting the society.

Signed.
Abdur-Rahman Balogun
Head, Media and Public Relations Unit NIDCOM.

 

View this post on Instagram

She was 19. 19. 19. A baby. Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau was a 19 year old warrior who fought for US. She reported her sexual assault to police and days later was found murdered. The horrors she faced, the trauma she endured, all by 19 years old. Who cares for little Black girls, Black teens, Black women? Toyin deserved so much more. She fought for so much more for all of us. I can't shake it. I am her and she is me. I am alive to talk about surviving my rape at 19. She is not.. The work continues. The fight continues. The reckoning will continue. Toyin should be here. She was 19. A baby. Hold our babies tight. Love them. Protect them. Support them. 19. #BlackLivesMatter #AllBlackLivesMatter #JusticeForToyin

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Maintaining Your Digital Distance From Cyber Criminals

Kolawole Ajayi: Here are Some Tips to Stay Safe While Driving as the Lockdown Restrictions Are Lifted

Biodun Da Silva: If it Looks Toxic & Feels Toxic Then It Is Toxic… Get Out of That Relationship NOW!

Jean Clare Oge: When it comes to Mental Health, We All Live in Glass Houses

Mirabel Centre: A Call to Men in the Justice and Law Enforcement Sectors to Fight to End Rape in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php