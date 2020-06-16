Everything We Know About Toyin Salau’s Murder

Oluwatoyin Salau, a Nigerian-American activist was reportedly murdered days after she tweeted about being sexually assaulted by a black man who offered her a ride, after attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Tallahassee.

She was found dead on Saturday night, June 13, alongside an AARP volunteer, Victoria Sims, 75. Both women were reported missing before being found dead around 2100 block of Monday Road in Tallahassee.

Her last tweet:

A suspect has been arrested

On Sunday, the Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a suspected identified as, Aaron Glee Jr., a Florida man with a long criminal history for domestic and other cases.

The suspect, Aaron Glee Jr., has been taken into custody, police said in the press release.

The Nigerian government, activists, celebrities are demanding justice for the murder of Toyin:

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has weighed in on the alleged murder of Toyin, describing her death as highly depressing and cruel.

She made this known in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of NiDCOM.

ALLEGED KILLING OF TOYIN SALAU IN THE US, DABIRI-EREWA CALLS FOR THOROUGH INVESTIGATION Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has described the alleged murder of 19-year- old Nigerian-American Activist, Toyin Salau. In the US as highly depressing and cruel. She, therefore, urged the US government to conduct a thorough investigation on the circumstances leading to Miss Salau’s death. Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. The NIDCOM boss condoled with the immediate family of Ms Salau who died while advocating against oppression and injustice. Toyin Salau, a 19-year-old lady of Nigerian origin, was found dead days after she was declared missing in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, the United States. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Toyin, who spoke at Black Lives Matters protests in the city, was last seen June 6 near Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue, Tallahassee. Salau was declared missing hours after she tweeted she was sexually assaulted. Toyin tweeted that a man molested her that morning around Park Avenue and Richview Road, Tallahassee, Florida. She said the man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions.” “He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.” According to reports, the Tallahassee Community Action Agency conducted a search party on Wednesday night, starting at Bethel AME Church. The demonstrators searched for hours. They carried flashlights and asked for medics to join them in case she was hurt. Salau on June 15, after a week of her abduction, was found dead. Before her confirmed death, she was very passionate about government policies, fighting racism and other issues affecting the society. Signed.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun

Head, Media and Public Relations Unit NIDCOM.

